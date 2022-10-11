Veterans Day celebration
It’s really hard to believe but the Veterans Day celebration in Mifflinburg is almost here. We term it that way as our pledge is to not only honor veterans with our program but to also help them.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
Veterans Day celebration
It’s really hard to believe but the Veterans Day celebration in Mifflinburg is almost here. We term it that way as our pledge is to not only honor veterans with our program but to also help them.
Once again we will be conducting our yearly benefit for the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home. The items being collected are new with tags sweat pants and tops, small to 3x. Also money and gift cards from Weis, Giant and Walmart. All donations are tax deductible and I can supply their tax number.
To make a contribution, my email and cell are: mazeppa@ptd.net and 570 -713-8919. An additional option is to drop donations off at our ceremony.
Also please visit our Facebook page: Union County WW2 Honor Roll – Mifflinburg Pa.
Our program is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, and begins at 11 a.m. in front of the Union County WW2 Honor Roll. Our speaker is Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant, for the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Some additional news is that recently WVIA filmed a piece on the history of the monument and they plan to return to film our ceremony. Right now the show is set to air on TV Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Hope you can join us in Mifflinburg, where every day is Veterans Day.
Doug and Tracy Walter, Union County Veterans Foundation, Linntown
--
Opining on the U.S. government
How dumb can our government be? Drawing fuel from the strategic reserve to lower gas prices, shutting our own coal, gas, fuel lines down under the Green Bill? Better yet, buying fuel from our adversaries? That reserve was put there in case of a conflict, was a fuel for our military to counter any escalation that may occur. That’s just one screwup. The other, making vaccination mandatory for our military. According to news, over 20% of our military refused to get vaccinated and were forced to retire. As I see it, our adversaries are waiting for the right time for a takeover.
And the third issue, Putin is threatening nuclear engagement. If I were in Biden’s shoes, my answer would be “go ahead, the biggest mistake of your life. When you launch one, there will be 10 headed your way.” There is no doubt our adversaries, China, North Korea, Iran, etc., will also be sending some. Please beware, this is the end of our world. There will not and cannot be a winner!! It will be a complete destruction of our world as we know it. So let one go and see what happens. (Biden) has to be firm in his reply to Putin! I’m sorry but this is how I see it! We are letting our guard down on the above issues.
May God help us and hope we survive til the next election. We can once again go back to the good four years of Trump’s presidency again be No. 1 in the world as we once were.
Albert Golfieri, White Deer
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.