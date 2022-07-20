First the 2016 Democratic nominee for president, Hillary Clinton, called patriotic, God-loving conservatives who make up half the country a “basket full of deplorables.” Then, in May, President Joe Biden compared those who oppose abortion and support the MAGA movement to extremists. And on Tuesday, the president fondly reminisced about having lunch with a former segregationist while a U.S. senator.

If that’s not hideous enough for Democrat apologists, on Monday while addressing a crowd in San Antonio, first lady Jill Biden compared Hispanic and Latino Americans to breakfast tacos, prompting a sharp rebuke from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate. To find out more about Adriana Cohen and read her past columns, please visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.

