The importance of getting checked for a hernia

Dr. Scott D. Croll

Do you have a bulge under your skin near your abdomen accompanied by a burning or aching that gets worse when straining? You may have a hernia.

Hernias happen when there is an opening between muscles or connective tissue. Tissues, intestines, or other organs push through these openings and cause the most common symptoms: A bulge under the skin.

Scott Croll, M.D., FACS, is with UPMC General Surgery and sees patients at the Health Innovation Center, UPMC Williamsport, 740 High St., Williamsport.

