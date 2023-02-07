Ballooning memories

A U.S. government blimp, wrapped around trees in the Muncy Hills after crashing during a 2015 incident in which it broke free from the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, during a storm.

 KEVIN MERTZ/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL FILE

As images were released late last week of the Chinese spy balloon reported to be floating over the United States, I immediately flashed back to October 2015.

In the midst of a pouring rainstorm, I vividly remember standing in the Muncy Hills, looking at an eerily similar balloon wrapped around a grouping of trees.

