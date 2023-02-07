Ballooning memories

As images were released late last week of the Chinese spy balloon reported to be floating over the United States, I immediately flashed back to October 2015.
In the midst of a pouring rainstorm, I vividly remember standing in the Muncy Hills, looking at an eerily similar balloon wrapped around a grouping of trees.
In that case, a balloon — described at that time by U.S. government officials as a blimp — broke free from the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, in the midst of a storm.
What follows are excerpts from a story I complied at the time about the blimp, and how it wrecked havoc across the Susquehanna River Valley before crashing in the Muncy Hills.
--
Alana Roberts, a Regional Affairs director with PPL Electric Utilities, said a tether dangling from the 240-foot helium-filled blimp downed power lines as it floated across Central Pennsylvania.
“PPL Electric reports that damage appears most extensive in Columbia and Schuylkill counties,” a press release issued by the office of then Gov. Tom Wolf stated. “PEMA has been in contact with PPL and continues to monitor power outages along the path of the balloon.”
At the height of the power outage, the press release said 30,000 residents were without power.
According to the press release, PEMA, the Pennsylvania State Police and the National Guard worked closely with local emergency management agencies from Schuylkill, Montour, Columbia and Lycoming counties, along with numerous federal agencies, to track the blimp throughout the afternoon.
According to the Associate Press, the unmanned blimp, equipped with sensitive defense technology and radar equipment, broke loose from the Aberdeen Proving Ground. The blimp climbed to about 16,000 feet and covered about 150 miles before coming down over three hours later in Montour County.
As it floated away, aviation officials feared it would endanger air traffic, and two F-16s were scrambled from a National Guard base in New Jersey to track it. But there was never any intention of shooting it down, said Navy Capt. Scott Miller, a spokesman for the North American Aerospace Defense Command.
Pennsylvania State Police had Yeagle Road and portions of Muncy-Exchange Road closed as numerous cars traveled throughout the area, apparently filled with individuals trying to catch a glimpse of the blimp.
In the midst of a driving rain storm, Dennis Coffinberger stood in a field along Muncy-Exchange Road, looking into the distance at debris from the blimp wrapped around a cluster of trees.
Coffinberger traveled to Anthony Township, Montour County, from his home in Buckhorn in search of the runaway blimp.
“I said, ‘let’s go look for it,’” he added.
With his wife watching national television coverage of the runaway blimp, Coffinberger spoke with her on the phone as she guided him to the location of the downed blimp.
Since it’s not every day a blimp is on the loose over the area, Coffinberger joked that he couldn’t pass up the chance to catch a glimpse of it.
“The government doesn’t want you to see it,” he laughed.
---
I’m theorizing these surveillance blimps are commonly used by various governments across the globe. And Coffinberger was right, the government doesn’t want you to see them.
So why would the Chinese send one — which it claims to have been collecting weather data — floating across the United States? Given the sophisticated technology used by the government, they obviously knew it was going to be detected.
I’m sure that’s just the point, they wanted the U.S. government — and possibly citizens as well — to see it. More than collecting sensitive information, I’m guessing it was sent to send a message that China is watching, and has the power to send objects floating over the U.S.
