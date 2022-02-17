MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama is home to crimson-red ultraconservatives, Trumpist die-hards who still believe in the Old Confederacy, voters who want guns in every home and historically accurate books in none. Thousands turned out to cheer Donald Trump at a stadium here in August 2015, shortly after he declared his presidential run. Their loyalty remains undimmed.
Despite that, politicians in my home state can still surprise me with their willingness to cloak themselves in cynicism and wallow in stupidity to win favor with the Trump faction. The latest to do so is Katie Britt, who is seeking the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat soon to be vacated by her old boss, Sen. Richard Shelby, who is retiring.
Last week, Britt signed a pledge to “investigate” Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s leading experts on infectious disease and the well-known defender of science throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and cut his salary to zero. Because the GOP has declared a war on science, Fauci has become one of its targets. In several states, GOP contenders are featuring their opposition to Fauci in their ads. That includes Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, known for his television show, who calls Dr. Fauci a “petty tyrant.”
Britt was supposed to represent establishment Republicans — the not-crazy faction — in this race. She has Shelby’s endorsement, and he never caved to the crazies even as he maintained a firmly conservative voting record. Previously the CEO of the Alabama Business Council, Britt has the support of many of the state’s business leaders and the quiet backing of a handful of Republican U.S. senators, as well.
The business community is clearly desperate to find a candidate other than Rep. Mo Brooks, who has Trump’s endorsement but has never sided with common sense. He was the first member of Congress to object to certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, and he was the first speaker at the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally that was the runup to the insurrection. In the speech, he blasted the Republicans who did not join him in touting the Big Lie and cheered on the raucous crowd, telling them, “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.” Nevertheless, he later insisted the rioters were associated with “antifa.”
Britt clearly decided she can win only if she shows her pro-crazy bona fides. That is awful news for a state that has one of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates and where COVID-19 has caused hospitals to overflow more than once during the pandemic.
The Republican Party has fallen into a bottomless well of insanity, a gaping chasm of irrationality and stupidity, trying to run off the few establishment Republicans who are left. The Republican National Committee voted recently to censure two of its members of Congress, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, because they joined the committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, which the RNC called “legitimate political discourse.”
Yet, there is something that still stuns me about conservative politicians who have encouraged their followers to get sick and die. In a world gone mad, that has marked a nadir. A group of Republican governors sued to prevent President Joe Biden from imposing a vaccine mandate on large businesses, and the Supreme Court struck it down. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is among the Trumpists prohibiting schools from requiring masks. And because he is not to be outdone by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., in the stupidity sweepstakes, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., tweeted this earlier in the week: “Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare, and some people want Medicare for All?”
What has all this led to? A remarkably high number of ultraconservative voters have chosen death over medicine. A significant number of right-wing radio pundits who were anti-vaccine have succumbed to COVID-19. So have many of their devoted listeners.
One North Carolina man has turned down a lifesaving kidney transplant rather than get a COVID vaccine. A double amputee with heart trouble who gets dialysis three times a week, Chad Carswell said he’d “die free” rather than comply with the vaccine requirement.
Britt and her partisan colleagues declare themselves “pro-life,” but that’s hard to believe. They are convincing their followers to choose death.
