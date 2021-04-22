Why I am an independent
While en route back home from Vietnam on a hellicopter, more than 50 years ago, a young man who was an employee of the State Department struggled with a decision that would one day change his life. To alter his loyalty and expose the lie he was being told by his government.
It has taken me a long time, but I now know what he was going through and how he felt. I too was duped by false leadership from what used to be my party of Lincoln. And I will not take it anymore.
If you had asked me four years ago how I felt about Donald Trump and his party, I would have told you I was 110% behind him. But now, more than four years later, I no longer have faith or trust in him or the party he represents. The party, once led by Lincoln and Reagan, has now all but collapsed, in my view.
When we live in a country led by politicians that lie to us and do not give us the respect of true transparency, we have a failed democracy.
When we have division and petty fighting on both sides of the aisle, as well as the other two branches of government, we then have a wretched state of our union. I have truly lost respect on all levels: Local, state and federal and our government leaders.
My faith is in my Lord and Savior only. We need to all be able to sit down with our fellow man and woman and work and live in peace.
Whether Black, white, Asian or Hispanic, no matter Jew, Gentile, Muslim or Atheist, we are all equal in the eyes of God.
No matter if you are gay, straight, transgender, or otherwise, all are welcome in my home and at my dinner table. We may differ on our religious or moral beliefs, or even our politics, but until we can sit down and discuss our differences, only then can we united as one nation and community.
I will be having lunch with a Black Lives Matter activist soon. Though we may not see eye to eye on all issues, he is my brother in the Lord and I will respect his viewpoint.
It has taken me a long time to realize that my thinking and the words I said were wrong. And for that I am sorry. For we are all Americans. Even those seeking new opportunities and entering our free land. Last I checked, the word “America” did not have restriction.
There has been much hate — too much hate — on both sides for far too long. My parents’ generation saw division in our country during Vietnam and the Civil Rights movement. Fifty years later, we too have seen civil unrest and hate over politics and a pandemic. This needs to end.
I close by asking you to hear my heart. The man I first mentioned in this column was Daniel Ellsberg who leaked “The Pentagon Papers” in 1971. He too could no longer stand with his party and spoke his conscience.
Let us stand united as one, against the lies and hate of unrest and come together in peace and love for one another.
Ravi Evans,
Lewisburg
