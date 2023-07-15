The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has finally passed legislation to revise the 25-year-old charter school law which will reduce and standardize the funding that local school districts must contribute to cyber charter schools. House Bill 1422 has the potential to save local school districts $456 million in payments to cyber charter schools.
In 2020-2021, the Lewisburg, Milton, Shikellamy, and Warrior Run school districts paid between $10,256 and $14,705 for each regular education student and between $19,037 and $29,319 for each special needs student. These rates are currently based on each district’s average expenditure per student.
Under HB 1455, beginning with the 2024-2025 school year, and for the following two years, district payments to cyber charter schools would be fixed at $8,000 per regular student and $13,120 for special needs students. This will result in an annual savings to the taxpayers of over $1.6 million for these four area school districts. (Beginning in the 2027-2028 school year and every three (3) years thereafter, the cyber charter school tuition rates will be adjusted by the average annual property tax rate increase for all Pennsylvania school districts for the most recent three (3) years.)
In addition to capping cyber charter payments, HB 1422 would also add much needed accountability requirements for these schools.
During the 2021-2022 school year charter and cyber charter schools spent $16.8 million of taxpayer dollars for such things as TV, radio, and billboard advertising, school branded items including clothing, mugs, lapel pins, and custom magnets, gift cards for students, family parties, and sponsorship of minor league baseball and hockey teams. These non-educational expenses would be prohibited under this legislation.
Further, these schools would be subject to many of the same regulations currently required of public schools including providing 180 days of instruction, participation in the Pennsylvania State Assessment System, submission of annual financial reports to the state, and limits on the amount of unassigned fund balances. Trustees will be subject to restrictions on nepotism and conflicts of interest and the schools would be subject to open meeting and Right to Know laws.
House Bill 1422 must now be passed in the Pennsylvania Senate, where it is likely to face resistance from Republicans and the charter school lobbying groups. Local taxpayers should contact Sens. Gene Yaw and Linda Schlegel Culver and urge them to pass this long overdue legislation.
David B. Kyle, New Columbia
