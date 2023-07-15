The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has finally passed legislation to revise the 25-year-old charter school law which will reduce and standardize the funding that local school districts must contribute to cyber charter schools. House Bill 1422 has the potential to save local school districts $456 million in payments to cyber charter schools.

In 2020-2021, the Lewisburg, Milton, Shikellamy, and Warrior Run school districts paid between $10,256 and $14,705 for each regular education student and between $19,037 and $29,319 for each special needs student. These rates are currently based on each district’s average expenditure per student.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.