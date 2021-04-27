For more than a decade, I’ve talked to local school administrators — some of whom are retired and long gone — about public schools in Pennsylvania and the potential for the consolidation of services.
Some have been receptive, others not so much. Very little, though, has been done.
Perhaps it’s hard to understand the redundancy of services when it’s all you’ve known. Having been educated in public schools in two different states, and several different districts — rural and more urban — it’s natural for me to wonder why school districts are in such close proximity to one another throughout Pa.
Some local consolidation has occurred. Midd-West is a merger of two districts in Snyder County, and several local districts have consolidated athletic teams, and their own elementary schools in recent years.
Still, districts with enrollments smaller than the high school I graduated from —a three-year high school at that — continue to build new facilities. So far as we know, there is little — or no — conversation about consolidating some of the services being provided through multi-million-dollar construction projects, despite the fact these districts are so close to one another.
Milton and Warrior Run high schools are just six to seven miles apart. So are Lewisburg and Mifflinburg. Yet these districts have spent dozens of millions of dollars in recent years on building projects, renovation projects and athletic projects.
We’ll just touch on athletics, for now.
Lewisburg has not had a home football stadium for decades. It didn’t stop the Green Dragons from reaching the state semifinals in 2010. The soccer team claimed multiple state titles playing on one of the area’s worst soccer pitches long before the district invested in a turf field.
When it comes time to invest in a football stadium — if that time ever comes — it would be welcome to see how a joint venture with neighboring Mifflinburg would look. Mifflinburg’s stadium has no track while Lewisburg’s track facility is aging and located on land where restrictions dictate what can or can’t be erected, or constructed there.
Simply having a stadium — state of the art or not — doesn’t ensure a program’s success. Southern Columbia had no turf for years as it accumulated state football title after state football title. Mount Carmel has never had turf, but it never slowed success there.
We’d just like to see the discussion. Combining resources may be a great idea. It may not, but the discussion is one worth having, especially to those footing the bill.
It’s not an alien concept. Districts, even some in Pa., share athletic facilities.
Districts must consider the future, and anyone that thinks public schools are going to continue as is 20, 30, 50 years into the future is nuts.
Enrollments are dwindling. Superintendent and administrator salaries climb year after year after year.
Districts in other states, mostly south of here, have tens of thousands of students and superintendents there are making salaries on par with some of the higher-paid administrators in our area. At some point, someone, somewhere is going to say enough is enough.
If consolidation of schools, or at the very least, school services, is not warranted, then let’s stop hearing complaints about taxes and the commonwealth tax structure. In a state that is going to lose yet another congressional seat due to a shrinking population, perhaps 500 school districts over 67 counties is a bit much.
That’s 500 administrative salaries, hundreds and hundreds of bus contracts, food contracts, IU services contracts, athletic budgets and more.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see redundancies. One has to wonder what it takes to begin the conversation — outside this column, and the editorial pages of other Pa. newspapers.
Couple the spending on local schools with the bloated state legislature, and all the wasted money in salaries, per diems and pensions, you’d think money grows on trees in Pa.
Yet it continues, year after year, after year, after year.
