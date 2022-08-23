The Centre County Grange Fair is a local extension of the national Grange movement, organized to advance methods of agriculture, as well as the social and economic well being of farmers.
As Gov. Wolf recently stated, farming is the backbone of Pennsylvania’s economy — a $132.5 billion industry supporting 590,000 jobs and nearly $33 billion in annual wages.
So why did Republicans vote against the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides desperately needed funding for several agricultural conservation programs, including the widely lauded Conservation Stewardship Program (or CSP)? CSP helps farmers defray the costs of growing cover crops, which protect and improve the soil for future crops, helping to keep fertilizer in place and preventing erosion over winter, as well as supporting habitat for bees and other beneficial insects.
In 1936, Congress passed the Rural Electrification Act to bring electricity to Americans living in remote, rural areas. Would today’s Republicans have called that crucial program “Big Government” too? That model has been used to bring other important infrastructure, including broadband, to rural Americans.
An updated and similar act could encourage installation of solar panels on farm building roofs and unused pastures, reducing operating costs for stationary farm equipment. In the future, it might even encourage the development of electric-powered farm equipment.
Elect Democrats. They support innovative and cost-saving farming programs—programs that will yield positive impacts on the environment, human health and profitability for Pennsylvania’s farmers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.