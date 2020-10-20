EBT and the regional police
The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department was formed in 2012 by Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo Township (EBT). It has proven to be a very effective 24/7 policing organization for the two municipalities. Generally it has been shown to be more cost-effective then operating two separate police departments as was the practice prior to 2012. But just as important as any financial savings are the following advantages: Elimination of duplicate services between the two local departments; improved recruitment of quality personnel; improved meeting of officer training requirements; increased flexibility in scheduling police officer time; improved administration and supervision of staff; and improved career enhancement opportunities for staff.
Recent talk by EBT supervisors of considering withdrawing from the Regional Department is very shortsighted. A current disagreement over the funding arrangements of approximately $40,000 per year — in an over $2 million dollar per year budget — is not reason enough to withdraw from the arrangement. Once the matter is decided by the courts, EBT should abide by it and continue being a partner with Lewisburg as part of an effective regional police organization.
Tom Zorn,
East Buffalo Township
Trump or Biden?
We are living in an extremely dangerous and troubled country. The social media giants are suppressing, and censoring posts submitted that goes against the mainstream media and the democratic party. The social media is protected by Section 230 which generally provides immunity for website publishers from third-party content. They try to convince us that the BLM riots in the major cities were peaceful demonstrations. And, why is Kamala Harris donating to the get out of jail fund for those who were arrested during the riots instead of denouncing these individuals.
If you watched the town-hall events you can not deny that Biden was not challenged on anything significant. On the other hand, if you watched the Trump event, he was badgered time and again by NBC host Savannah Guthrie. They could have done a split screen of the town hall events with both candidates answering the same questions. We have the technology to do that. They will not do a split screen event because they do not want the people to know about the corrupt deals that involved Joe and Hunter. Here is another question — why does Hunter Biden get taxpayer paid transportation on Air Force two?
Why is it that Biden or Harris will not answer the question, “Will you pack the Supreme Court if elected”? Biden blatantly said it was none of the American people’s business, although he did say on his town hall show that he is not a fan of court packing, and then he continued to ramble on. He said he will tell us after the election. Their refusal to answer the question means that they will pack the Supreme Count. Why won’t they answer the question, “Will you push to have D.C. and Puerto Rico become states”? Again, they will not answer the question which means they will push for statehood. Why did Hunter Biden get on the Board of Directors of energy giant Burisma and get paid millions when he knows nothing about energy? Cash for influence?
The mainstream media will not ask Biden about the quid pro quo in Ukraine. He told the Ukrainian government that they would not get the $2 billion taxpayer if they did not fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma and Hunter. Then he goes on TV and brags that the SOB got fired. It is now coming out that they have emails between VP Biden and Burisma and yet the mainstream will not talk about it. You can read the Washington Post’s breaking story about the Hunter Biden laptop that has incriminating emails. Biden’s family is getting extraordinarily rich from Joe’s position of vice president. If this was President Trump you would hear the mainstream media declaring espionage.
Do not be manipulated by the poles and the mainstream media. Do not think your vote does not count. The President is certainly brash, and his tweets can be offensive but remember, you wanted transparency in your government and with this president you get it. If you want to get all the facts and truth you need tune into Fox (channel 562 on cable 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.) and One American News Network (oan.com). I pray that God saves America and gives Trump four more years.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg
