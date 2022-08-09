Every politician needs a catchy slogan, and Mike Pence just introduced one in a speech prepared for the Heritage Foundation. The phrase is catchy, but it’s also vague. Americans are proud, he said, of “traditional American culture.” What is this “culture”?
Mr. Pence’s phase is an exercise in nostalgia. He’s appealing to something from the past, but it’s not cowboys, Appalachian folk music, turkey dinner, baseball or apple pie. He didn’t explain what the phrase means to him, but it’s clear that he was speaking of political culture.
Pence’s phrase can mean something different to each American, of course. Here’s what I hear in the phrase. Here’s the traditional American culture that I’m proud of.
As a political phrase, “traditional American culture” is rooted in the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution is the roadmap for America and for us as voters. Before our country was created, there was no “traditional American culture.” Back then, this land was a hodgepodge of English colonies, Spanish territories, a few Swedes and Dutchmen, and indigenous tribes mingled with the French. The Constitution changed everything. It created our political traditions and the political culture that we live by. It was an enduring experiment in democracy.
If this is what Pence is talking about, I’m with him.
With the Constitution, the founders created this American Culture and a set of Constitutional values. It established the right to vote; the commitment to national unity; the restraints on greedy politicians; and a hands-off respect for religion.
The right to vote is the first of these core Constitutional values. Voters and non-voters alike understand the significance of this right. It is an indispensable and it must be protected by dedicated, honest, non-partisan officials.
The Constitution’s call for unity has never been more important than now. In drafting the Constitution, the Founders struggled to build consensus and to create a “United” country. Still today, Congress and the President must agree before a bill becomes law. The Constitution limited and defined the power of the states, but a century later, sadly, the clamor for “states’ rights” led us to Civil War. Voters who care about a “united” country today will vote for candidates who believe in our strong central government with its three branches.
The Constitution also restrains our leaders. It prohibits legislators from gaining personal profit while in office. They may not increase their own pay or “feather their own nest.” That provision protects us all, and we must reject candidates whose only goal is power, self-advancement or financial benefit.
Finally, the constitution limits the role of religion and prevents its intrusion into the government’s work. Article VI is explicit: “No religious Test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public Trust”. Religious belief is never a qualification for serving in government, and we must never apply a “religious test” when we vote. Our vote must be for a candidate’s integrity and values, not for a religious belief.
Our laws must not replicate “Jewish law,” “Sharia law” or “Christian law”. Through our constitution, all are protected, including agnostics and “non-believers”.
We sometimes forget that ours is a government “of the people” and “by the people,” as Lincoln said. Ours is not a government ordered by God. We must oppose any politician who wants to “Make America Christian again.”
The Constitution offers important guidance to voters, and voting is the way we commit to our national values. We must never fall for a catchy phrase, and voting must never be a blind act of loyalty to a party or to a person.
The Constitution defines rights, but it also defines limits. When we vote, we must vote to protect those limits. Our votes should reflect the values of the Constitution. When we vote, we must look behind the slogans. Voting is a personal act that expresses our belief in equal citizenship and in a democratic society. Voting is a noble secular exercise that says, “I belong. I participate. I believe in this American experiment.”
Larry Moyer, Klingerstown
