Every politician needs a catchy slogan, and Mike Pence just introduced one in a speech prepared for the Heritage Foundation. The phrase is catchy, but it’s also vague. Americans are proud, he said, of “traditional American culture.” What is this “culture”?

Mr. Pence’s phase is an exercise in nostalgia. He’s appealing to something from the past, but it’s not cowboys, Appalachian folk music, turkey dinner, baseball or apple pie. He didn’t explain what the phrase means to him, but it’s clear that he was speaking of political culture.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.