When you distrust Democrats and Republicans equally, as I do, you can only laugh when a common-sense notion falls flat, and lands with a resounding thud in Washington.
Sadly, it would be funny if it weren’t so absurd.
Democrats have offered the For The People Act (FTPA) in response to state GOP proposals aimed at reforming election laws, many of which are seen as restrictive of voting rights by those in the middle, or left.
Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, — who as a centrist/right-leaning Democrat holds enormous power in a split Senate — has offered some provisions he’d support in response to the FTPE.
Among Manchin’s proposals:
• Banning partisan gerrymandering
• Mandating no less than 15 days of early voting for federal elections
• Various ethics and campaign finance reforms
• Voter ID
• Creating a federal election holiday
What on this list is unreasonable?
Perhaps that is the wrong question. Republicans and Democrats do not use reason when it comes to partisan legislation. It’s all about power, and maintaining power. It has nothing to do with common sense, or creating a more effective, reasonable and safe voting system.
When Democrats can’t get behind this compromise, it tells you all you need to know how power corrupts.
When Republican leadership — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — tells you outright he will thwart another Democrat president’s Supreme Court nominee — should a seat open — it tells you all you need to know about the corruption of the powerful in Washington.
Americans don’t want Democrat bills, or Republican legislation. Americans want to see their lawmakers compromise, because there is no blue or red wave sweeping across the country.
Americans are not Democrats or Republicans, as we’ve repeatedly stated. It’s why no one party has complete control in D.C.
Compromise won’t anger the average American, but it clearly aggravates those in power.
