The fringes on both sides of American society are dangerous.
We saw that firsthand Wednesday, and we saw it over the summer as well. Both sides caused immense damage to life and property through protests that were, at times, anything but peaceful.
What can’t be overlooked is the fact that the president of the United States, as he has before, stirred a pot that needn’t be stirred. On Wednesday, we saw what happens when you go too far.
The president’s history in this arena is well documented, and if you choose to overlook it or forget it, you do so at the peril of the safety of the United States going forward. When asked previously about a peaceful transition of power, any president prior would have simply said yes.
President Trump said, “We’ll see.”
What do you think fringe groups on the right take that to mean?
Plenty of people have chosen to ignore or simply overlook the facts regarding Wednesday’s insurrection. It’s a fact that people were chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” It’s a fact members of the news media were assaulted. It’s a fact police were assaulted, with one tragically losing his life. A second committed suicide.
It’s a fact that there were men in the Capitol with restraints, weapons and hearts filled with hatred. That hatred has been building with each and every falsehood fed over many weeks, months and years through channels most of us aren’t even aware of.
As the feds begin arresting some of those responsible for Wednesday’s siege, we see that they are not leftists as suggested by some of those sketchy channels. They are in fact, ardent Trump supporters.
This is not to lump all Trump supporters together, however it is a call to action. This cannot go unpunished. He’s gotten far too many free passes, not only while president, but throughout his life.
The president has never apologized. He’s not taken responsibility for his actions last week, or anything else for that matter. That’s an abysmal record of lack of leadership.
And now he’s turned on his most loyal supporter thus far.
Despite the vice president’s unwavering support of Trump throughout his term, in a matter of hours, Trump turned on him for doing exactly what his job called on him to do, and then went to a podium and lit a fuse of anger toward his own vice president.
There’s a lot of blame going around for what happened last week, and many others are questioning why more wasn’t said about protests over the summer that caused plenty of damage to property and required plenty of law enforcement and National Guard resources.
It’s a valid question, however these incidents were covered extensively by the media.
The glaring difference rests in the fact the president, and his allies, whipped a crowd into a frenzy and sent them on to the Capitol. Much of this began days, and weeks ago.
The president spent years decrying the actions and policies of his predecessor, Barack Obama. He criticized his time on a golf course, questioned his birthplace and criticized policies ranging from climate to foreign policy.
So when the president questions media coverage of his time in office, it’s somewhat laughable, especially given most of the issues are self-generated. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.
You may not like what I’ve said here. I only ask that you think for yourself, and ask yourself, “What if the tables were turned? What if this had happened on Obama’s watch?” Media on the fringes of America’s bitter divide have no concern for the well-being of the country, or its people. You owe it to yourself and the future of our representative republic to seek the truth.
If supporters of the president aren’t willing to hold him accountable for what transpired last week, it begs the question, what would it take?
The inflammatory rhetoric didn’t start last week. It’s something he’s made a hallmark of his existence. It’s what so many appreciate about him.
It will now be a permanent scar etched into the history books of the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.