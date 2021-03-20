With stimulus money coming in, stop raising taxes
Pennsylvania is estimated to receive more than $13.4 billion of the $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief package.
The package is designed to help state and local governments and schools recover from the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan of 2021 into law on the one-year anniversary of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 527,000 Americans.
That breaks down to about $7.3 billion coming to state government and $6.1 billion to counties, municipalities and school districts.
A searchable database allows you to find out the estimated amount your county and municipality will receive.
Milton Area School District stands to receive $4,303,883 with 20 percent ($860,776.60 to student needs). So where is the balance of the $3,433,106.40 going to be wasted?
if this much money is coming in from the federal government, they sure as hell don't need to raise property taxes or any type of taxes for quite a few years. It's time to start cutting the programs that don't bring in revenue and stop paying teachers extra money to coach — my God they get paid enough now. Follow the example of Little League umpires and coaches — volunteer! Do it for the kids!
It's time the people took back the schools from our so-called elected representatives because they don't have our best interest, nor our children's, at heart. Any big decision, tax hike, pay raise, new superintendent, new football field, or anything at all, should be placed on a special voting ballot for the entire community to decide.
The people who are in charge - school board members - have no idea how this COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of this community. How many in the district are on fixed incomes? Do they care? No, they just keep raising taxes. What about taxing the renters? How about a flat tax based on income and do away with the property tax? Wow, what a concept.
Now, for the people who have read this, read the article about the PSERS and their $25 million "error" that cost the taxpayers, not the teachers.
Timothy Stitzel,
New Columbia
Farm subsidies vs. individual stimulus checks
It's time for people to see what the farmers got in the 2020 farm support. Go to the website https://farm.ewg.org/index.php. On this website you will see what the farmers have been given for support. This database is public knowledge.
For example, in Northumberland County $2,322,000 was given to 141 farms averaging $16,468 per farm. In Union county $1,317,000 was given to 92 farms averaging $14,315. In Snyder County $1,421,000 was given to 134 farms averaging $10,604.
I don't think giving $1,400 to needy families to help out during the pandemic is too much to ask.
Allan Lynch,
Turbotville
