The Union County WW2 Honor Roll, in Mifflinburg, was dedicated in 2003 and we refer to it as the hidden treasure of Central Pennsylvania. Plans for the 20th anniversary were already underway last year.
The monument came about because of the efforts of Drew Machamer and Al Hess. It was a no brainer that family members would be involved with this year’s program as we do our best to make these gentlemen smile down with pride. Every year we read the names of those on the honor roll who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Getting that honor this year will be Jeffrey Johnson, who was the speaker at the dedication of the monument and just seemed like the perfect karma. Our speaker is Missy Weidensaul and we will once again be doing our benefit for the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home.
Recently we ordered the service and POW-MIA flags, and we always get Annin products. It’s an American-made company that has been around since 1847 and they crafted the flag for Abraham Lincoln’s casket. Should anyone want to help out with that cost you can send tax deductible donations to: Union County Veterans Foundation , 916 Washington ave, Lewisburg, PA 7837.
We can’t thank the area enough for all the support over the past twenty years. We had a dream of this turning into a true community event and it certainly has become that. Please feel free to visit our Facebook page to see more about what we are doing.
Facebook: Union County WW2 Honor Roll — Mifflinburg Pa. Our pledge has and will always be to not only honor veterans but to also do something tangible to help them. This years ceremony is set for Saturday, Nov. 4, with the appropriate 11 a.m. start.
Hope that you can join us in Mifflinburg, where every day is Veterans Day.
Union County Veterans Foundation
