One blessing after another has been coming to Kingdom Kidz! Our God is so creative! Each one has been a surprise and unexpected! We have truly seen the Glory of God in each blessing!
As I sit on Miss Donna’s (Donna Bridge) desk, I am all ears. It is amazing! Hearing Miss Donna and Miss Lisa (Lisa Derr, general manager) pray each time they are together in the office, then hear what God is doing has been a blessing, too! Just look at what blessings are coming forth.
First, as I mentioned last month the Raise the Region event was for nonprofits in the area and Kingdom Kidz registered for this fundraiser. God blessed us with over $1,800. The final accounting isn’t done yet, but with the stretch funds from The Blaise Alexander Family Dealership, we will see a tremendous blessing which we can use to keep our programs alive.
During four weeks of the Lenten season, three United Church of Christ congregations gathered for Soup and the Word. A decision was made to give the offering to Kingdom Kidz, with $900 being collected to further the mission of “showing people that they matter.” What a blessing that was! May God richly bless the congregations of Rev. Doug Schadle (Paradise UCC, Milton and Trinity UCC, Turbotville), Rev. Jeff Hauck (St. Peter’s UCC, Lewisburg) and Rev. Ricky Phillips (Mazeppa Union UCC, Mazeppa and St. John’s UCC, New Berlin).
Many Thrivent Financial clients have offered to donate their Thrivent Choice monies to Kingdom Kidz, and what a blessing that has been! As more and more clients are learning about this program as well as the Thrivent Action teams who pursue fundraising events, Kingdom Kidz is being blessed.
Today, we were blessed by Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lewisburg with $1,200 to pursue our Mustard Seed Kidz internet program. Their Endowment Fund Committee presented a check through their interim pastor, Rev. Justin G. Lingenfelter, to help us purchase the necessary supplies and subscription to broadcast the program internationally. What a blessing that was!
Representatives from the Harry S. Mathias, Sr. Charitable Foundation recently visited the puppet home to present a $500 check to us for our SafeKIDZ program. With this grant we will be able to offer 71 children free admission to the programs and activities at the puppet home. What a blessing!
An email was received from the Community of Giving which represents the Warrior Run Youth in Philanthropy program that we have been approved for a grant. The amount is not yet known, but will be used to purchase supplies and give free admission to our SafeKIDZ program also. To date we have over 150 children who will be attending the program this summer. What a blessing!
Soon 20+ students from Meadowbrook Christian School will be at the puppet home to do community service. Miss Lisa will have them cleaning up the yard, pulling weeds, housecleaning the inside, and so much more. What a great way to teach them to serve! This is truly a blessing!
A donor stepped forward and offered to purchase 1,000 rack cards to be placed in various tourist sights throughout the Central Susquehanna River Valley so people know about Kingdom Kidz Inc. What a blessing our donors are!
Finally, many area churches are supporting Kingdom Kidz as a mission project, monthly or yearly. This allows us to meet the expenses incurred in doing programs outside of the puppet home! We can purchase supplies and programs so we can travel many places during the rest of the year. Our encouragers and prayer warriors are another blessing!
So, you ask, “what are you doing in April?” Well, let me tell you! Saturday, April 15, we will present a puppet program at 1 p.m. in The Julie M Holmes Creative Arts Center. Then everyone can have fun in the activity rooms until 4:30 p.m. It’s all free admission, too! April 19 we will travel to Williamsport to present a program in a nursery school. April 21 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. there will be a free craft and game night at the puppet home, with free pizza, snacks, drink, games and crafts. Finally, on April 28, we will present a program at the Kids of the Kingdom Day Care in Lewisburg. Now what a blessing these programs are! I won’t be sitting on Miss Donna’s desk very much in April!!! And that is a blessing!
Oh, I almost forgot to tell you that at the March Craft and Game night no one wanted to go home at 8 p.m. Now that is a blessing, too!!!
If you want to be part of the blessings Kingdom Kidz are receiving, give Miss Lisa a call at 570-838-3133 and she will take you on a tour and tell you what all is happening.
Until next month remember, “Smile because it looks good on you!” God bless you! My curls look good on me, too!!
