Just over half of churchgoing American Protestants went into the tense midterm elections believing that the people in the pews around them would vote the same way they did.

A Lifeway Research online survey in September found that 50% of those in its national panel agreed with the statement, “I prefer to attend a church where people share my political beliefs,” while 55% agreed that “My political views match those of most people at my church.” At the same time, 10% were not sure about the first question and 22% the second.

Terry Mattingly leads GetReligion.org and lives in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He is a senior fellow at the Overby Center at the University of Mississippi.

