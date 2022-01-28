In a move that will serve people experiencing mental health issues and the Scranton police officers that many of them inevitably encounter, the Mayor Paige Cognetti administration has a established a crisis intervention unit.
Former Police Chief Leonard Namiotka left that position to develop the program. The plan is for behavioral health professionals from the Scranton Counseling Center to respond with police on calls that involve a person in crisis.
Officers, in Scranton and elsewhere, traditionally have been on their own in dealing with such calls. The most searing case in Scranton occurred in 2009 when police shot and killed Brenda Williams, who suffered from schizophrenia, wielded a knife and could not respond to officers’ commands. In such a case, a response by a crisis intervention unit could produce an outcome more favorable to everyone involved.
Multiple factors favor the new program.
Jails teem with people suffering from mental illnesses; an effective intervention program could help put more of them on the path to needed treatment instead of incarceration.
The United States also is in the throes of a raging opioid overdose epidemic, in which Pennsylvania has been one of the most hard-hit states. An intervention unit likely will help not only to save lives but connect people with the treatment they need.
Programs such as this are intelligent reforms to reduce the prospect of violence, protect police and citizens alike and provide a better answer than police responses alone to the society’s failure to adequately provide mental health services.
The problem, of course, is not unique to Scranton. Just as other departments cooperate in regional SWAT teams, they and the Lackawanna County government should cooperate in smart, safe, and compassionate responses to calls involving people in distress.
— Scranton Times-Tribune
