The beginning of a new year is always a time of reflection, looking back on the year which has passed and hoping for big, good things to occur in the year ahead.
Personally, 2022 was filled with transitions for me, from transitioning into a new position at The Standard-Journal to going through the process of purchasing a new home and moving my family just one block over. You would think moving just one block would be an easy process, but it’s not.
I am thankful for the new home we’ve been blessed with, it’s more spacious and will give my 4 year old much more room as he grows. And I’m already contemplating where I’m going to plant my peach tree in the spring, as that’s one tree I’ve always dreamed of tending to.
On a professional level, although I’ve now transitioned into the editor’s chair, I still love going out and covering stories. When looking back at 2022, two stories come to mind which really stick out as exemplifying the human spirit which exists in this area. Unfortunately, both stories center around tragic events.
Hunter Reynolds, a Warrior Run middle school student who dreamed of one day playing basketball for the University of Alabama, was tragically killed in a March automobile crash. The Warrior Run — and surrounding — communities came together to support one another in the days following Hunter’s death.
His legacy will live on, as the Hunter’s Heart and Hustle Foundation has been formed following an outpouring of support for the family. The foundation’s goal is to help student athletes achieve their goals by providing them with the necessary funding they need, to cover the cost of items such as equipment, sports clinic and travel fees.
Hunter’s passion — and the community members who are carrying it forward — will no doubt lead to countless young athletes recognizing their potential, both on and off the playing field.
For those who know me, they realize I’m passionate about covering our local emergency responders in action. I don’t enjoy witnessing bad things happen. What I do enjoy is watching the heroics which unfold at countless emergency calls.
Perhaps the most bone-chilling thing I have witnessed over the past 15-plus years of covering emergency calls occurred Aug. 22, as firefighters rescued a family from a blazing Myrtle Street inferno.
First, I spotted responders running with a baby who was pulled from the home. Next, firefighters carried a man — who was clearly in need of serious medical attention — out the front door. Finally, an incredible effort unfolded in which responders carried a woman onto the porch roof. With flames surrounding them, responders on the ground sprayed water toward the rescue effort, in order to help keep the flames from spreading to the firefighters and the woman. She was eventually placed on the ladder of an aerial truck and hoisted to the ground.
While this was an incredible rescue to witness, the moment came full circle in November. The three family members who were rescued — Jonathan and Gina Walter, and their son Ryder — attended a Milton Borough Council meeting. There, 16 first responders who were directly involved in the rescue of the family received Medals of Valor for their lifesaving work.
Perhaps council President Jamie Walker best summed up the dedication of our local first responders when he described Milton police Officer Travis Stotelmyer’s role in the rescue.
Stotelmyer — who is the father of a young child — was first on scene and attempted to make his way through the flames to get to the trapped family.
Walker said he asked Stotelmyer why he would put his life on the line to enter a burning home.
“His exact words to me, ‘I’m just doing my job,’” Walker recounted.
While I’m passionate about covering our local first responders, I also love automobile racing. In 2022, I had the opportunity to attend an asphalt oval track race at Pocono, two dirt track races at Selinsgrove and a road course race in Ohio. All but the road course race came as a member of the media.
Those who read my column which appears on our Friday NASCAR page know that I’m not exactly thrilled Joey Logano is now a two-time NASCAR champion. Readers also know I’m still trying to digest what happened at Pocono Raceway in July. I found out via an email from Pocono Raceway after I returned home from the track that the guy who finished third — Chase Elliott — was declared the winner after apparent winner Denny Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch were disqualified after their cars failed post-race inspection.
I still believe the driver who celebrates in victory lane should be the race winner. Fans deserve to leave the track knowing the victory celebration they witnessed was real.
On a local level, it’s a transitional time for two race tracks. A new management group is taking over Selinsgrove Speedway, while the Town of Bloomsburg has passed a noise ordinance designed to preclude racing at the Bloomsburg fairground’s dirt track.
Bloomsburg has filed a lawsuit related to the ordinance, but over the weekend released its 2023 schedule via social media. The track will mainly contest Thursday-evening events.
Representatives from the new management group taking the helm at Selinsgrove recently posted on social media that their contract with the facility begins at the start of 2023. The post noted that plans for the season are being made. Selinsgrove’s season will open March 18 with a race for the Short Track Super Series. Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions sprint car series will race at Selinsgrove Aug. 20, and the season will end with the traditional National Open/Jim Nace Memorial Sept. 16.
