By now, I believe our area children are in cyber school, home school, private school, Christian school or public school. Everyone with whom I spoke is happily settled in.

I pray for schools and students. I am upset about the changes in the learning environment and curriculum. One question I have for you is “Do you think your child is getting a good education?” With all the conversation about changes, I believe you should have continual observations, seeing the books they are reading and having regular discussions with your children. Keep in touch with their teachers and administrators, as well as school board members.

Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

