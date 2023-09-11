WOLVERINE, Mich. — She’s had floods. A plague. Toxic algae blooms in Lake Michigan. Economic distress. Death threats. A botched kidnapping. The other day, with smoke from Quebec flowing into the state, there actually was the biblical curse of darkness. No frogs or water turning to blood yet, but don’t count them out. Gretchen Whitmer has pretty much had it all.
She’s the governor of Michigan. A Democrat in a state that until seven months ago had a Republican-controlled legislature — a fighter in fuchsia who in recent weeks has adopted a Barbie theme — she has a flood of prominent supporters and the luck of just the right enemies, at least for someone whose name is on every liberal strategist’s lips as a possible White House contender. When Donald Trump calls you “Gretchen ‘Half’ Whitmer,” you’re halfway to the party’s nomination.
Halfway — if the Democratic presidential nomination were open, which it is not. At least at this writing.
No matter. She’s the flavor of the hour, and certainly not vanilla. She’s celebrated at home and vilified by the right wing just enough to have her profile take wing nationally.
I called up Mayor Mike Duggan of Detroit, and he was all but gushing: “She has stood up to every bit of criticism imaginable and has never flinched.” Former Gov. Jim Blanchard, not known for hyperbole, went even further, and what started as a 90-second telephone conversation went on and on: “She’s a natural politician and has the perfect temperament for high office. Being governor of Michigan may not be the only high office she serves in.”
The governor is riding high right now, at the peak of her personal appeal and powers, with favorability way above Joe Biden’s, but not quite in the stratospheric zone occupied by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu out east in New Hampshire. There are no reliable recent polls, but she likely is below 60% approval because she is a polarizing figure, the bete noire of an extremely prominent and vocal conservative, alienated bloc.
Meshawn Maddock, the co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party, made the incendiary and illogical suggestion that Michigan should secede from the Union to get away from Gov. Whitmer. In 2020, the FBI arrested members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group among the 14 militants and misguided who cooked up a plot to kidnap Whitmer, kill her and overthrow the government. They got nowhere but did get to prison.
“She deserves to have post-traumatic stress, but damn it, she doesn’t show a trace of it,” said Richard Cole, who was chief of staff to Blanchard and, having worked for Whitmer’s father, is close with the family. “People marched in front of her home with weapons. As far as she’s concerned, that was just a situation to deal with, and she’s good at dealing with situations.”
It runs in the family. The governor’s father was a George Romney Republican and state commerce secretary in a ticket-splitting state. Her mother was an assistant attorney general for longtime state AG Frank Kelley. Her grandfather, Dana Whitmer, was president of the American Association of School Administrators when he was the school superintendent in Pontiac during the time the Ku Klux Klan torched school buses.
She’s been a strong governor in a strong-governor state; the position has stronger prerogatives than, say, that of Texas. And her predecessors have been such big figures as Romney, later a presidential candidate and cabinet member and father of Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee; G. Mennen “Soapy” Williams, remembered as a formidable liberal reformer; Blanchard, ambassador to Canada; and Jennifer Granholm, now secretary of energy. She raised Republican eyebrows and some hackles among Democrats when, in 2019, she exercised her line-item veto power 147 times. Last summer, she used the line-item veto to scratch from the state budget more than $20 million in anti-abortion items such as programs advocating adoption instead of abortion and plans for anti-abortion resource centers.
The result: Conservatives called her an autocrat and liberals called her an authentic hero.
“Under very difficult circumstances,” said Blanchard, whose time in Lansing ended in 1991, “she was not afraid to make tough decisions.”
One of those decisions attracted the opprobrium of Trump: At an appearance inside the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, last month, the candidate attacked the governor’s support for electric vehicles and Democratic efforts to attract electric-battery manufacturers to a state that has been the seat of the worldwide automobile industry. Trump said Whitmer’s offensive would mean the “decimation” of the state’s auto industry.
“It’s going to be at a level that people can’t even imagine,” he said.
Part of Whitmer’s determination may be a reaction to spending 14 pre-gubernatorial years in a small minority, five of them in the state House, nine in the state Senate, where she eventually became minority leader and watched the Republicans run roughshod over her.
“If you bully her, you see the best of her,” said Duggan. “There’s nothing weak inside of her.”
She had a tough first term fighting a Republican-controlled legislature. Now that there is a Democratic majority in both houses, she has more leeway. Republicans believe the governor is on a revenge tour.
Perhaps she is. Trump and Michigan conservatives have recoiled at her plan to require the state to move completely away from plants generating power from coal and gas in 12 years.
But she also likes to emphasize her bipartisan achievements. Last year, her office issued a scorecard saying she had signed 975 bipartisan bills since taking office. A few months ago, she signed what she called “long overdue” bipartisan legislation ensuring the rights of Michigan’s LGBTQ+ citizens. She’s also signed gun and tax-cut measures.
As befits a governor of Michigan, the touchstone of her time in office has involved automobiles — or, more superficially, roads. When she was campaigning, a woman confronted her and demanded she “fix the damn roads.” Fixing the damn roads (#FTDR) has been her most prominent promise.
“Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to drive economic activity, help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school and run errands safely,” she said last month. The bottom line: Nearly 20,000 lane miles of state-owned roads have been repaired or replaced. Could that be the road to the White House?
David M. Shribman is the former executive editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
