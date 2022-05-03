As you may know, I am an avid follower of motorsports. During a NASCAR Xfinity Series race broadcast last year, NASCAR Cup drivers Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick were guests analysts.
The broadcast’s lead announcer, Adam Alexander, attempted to engage Blaney and Reddick in a debate over which is better, Star Wars or Star Trek?
Blaney is an avid Star Wars fan, while Reddick is a follower of Star Trek.
While you may have known I love motorsports, you likely didn’t realize that I follow both science fiction franchises. Although I will readily admit I am neither fanatic nor incredibly knowledgable about either.
My earliest Star Wars memories date back to being elementary-school age and having Luke Skywalker and Darth Vadar action figures.
I’ve seen the original three Star Wars movies multiple times, though I’m not even sure I’ve seen the three prequel movies. They just didn’t have the same Star Wars feel.
When the third set of trilogy movies debuted in 2015, I saw Star Wars: The Force Awakens in a theater. I thought it was a good movie, and harkened back to the original Star Wars feel. Though I still don’t like the fact that they killed off Han Solo.
I did not see the final two movies in the series, though I immediately read reviews, and have seen bits and pieces as they’ve aired on television. From what I’ve seen, the final two movies in the series are a bit of a letdown.
My earliest Star Trek memories date back to my pre-teen and teenage years and watching Star Trek: The Next Generation every Saturday evening on television. While I never cared for the original series, I became quite interested in The Next Generation, as well as its spinoffs Deep Space Nine and Voyager.
In fact, I prefer Star Trek over Star Wars. While Star Wars focuses on the conflict between the empire and the rebellion, Star Trek is more about space exploration. The adventurer in me prefers that element of exploration.
Interestingly enough, both franchises have found new life in online streaming services.
A string of Star Wars miniseries have been shown on Disney Plus, including series focusing on characters The Mandalorian and Boba Fett.
A miniseries staring Ewan McGregor as famed character Obi Wan Kenobi is set to debut May 27.
Star Trek series — including Discovery and Picard — have been streaming on Paramount Plus. Another series, Strange New Worlds — focusing on the Enterprise under the direction of Capt. Christopher Pike — is set to debut Thursday.
I must admit that I absolutely do no like streaming services, and I will not be paying for streaming access to watch any of the Star Wars or Star Trek series.
I pay nearly $100 per month for my satellite television subscription. I will not be paying the added monthly fees to watch other programs on streaming services. It’s simply not in my family budget, and I’m sure many can relate to that.
While more and more entities seem to be forming their own streaming services, I hope this trend will quickly end and consumers will not buy into these services. Keep television programs airing via channels available via cable or satellite!
I will, however, admit that I do find YouTube highlights of the Picard series, and I weekly read each episode recap. For those who aren’t familiar, the series follows The Next Generation’s famed captain, 30 years after the series went off the air.
From what I’ve observed, the first season of Picard was a success, and dealt with an android-related plot true to Star Trek themes.
Season two — which wraps up this week — seems to be a bit of a dud. For most of the 10-week series, Picard and his crew have been stuck back in time — in 2024 — thanks to his longtime enemy Q.
While I have enjoyed past Next Generation time travel episodes, the general feeling is this season of Picard is dragging, with the crew being stuck back in time for far too long.
Although I won’t buy a Paramount Plus subscription to watch season three, it has already piqued my interest. Slated to be the series final season, the core original Next Generation cast members are expected to join Capt. Jean Luc Picard throughout the miniseries.
I will be interested to find out what adventure these former shipmates have together. It will also be interesting if the executives opt to have Picard die in the series finale, as some are expecting.
So which series do you prefer? Star Trek or Star Wars? Or neither? Send a letter to the editor to us highlighting why you like, or dislike, either series.
Do you know someone who is an all-out fanatic fan of either franchise? Do they have numerous collectibles? We’d love to feature a fan with multiple collectibles in The Standard-Journal. Please reach out to us, at newsroom@standard-journal.com or 570-742-9671, so we can have a reporter get in touch with them.
With tomorrow being May 4, I must end this space by noting “May the fourth be with you.” Star Wars fans will understand that is a slogan which has been developed as a spin on the famed series phrase “May the force be with you.”
