My 4-year-old son is at a stage where he repeats nearly everything he hears.
I may be attempting to explain something to my wife, and he’ll be standing right next to me, attempting to repeat everything that I’m saying. It may be difficult to have conversations in my house, but it’s fun to watch him grow.
He’ll also repeat words he hears on television, or that others mention in passing.
It’s clear to me that the behaviors we carry as adults are formed when we are children. That’s why it’s so important to be positive role models for children, to make sure you are behaving in front of them as you will want them to behave as adults.
Recently, as my wife and son were in a local dollar store, I opted to sit in the car and wait for them. As I was sitting in the parking lot, two ladies came out with a girl who looked to be a little younger than my son.
The woman whom I presumed to be the girl’s mother had an angry look on her face, and was clearly mouthing off about something, and presumably using vulgar language. I felt for the little girl as I realized she’s probably growing up in a home filled with vulgarities and hatred. If you want to have any impact on the world — or your child’s life — teaching them vulgarities and hatred is not the way to do it.
While sitting in the parking lot, I also watched a couple exit the store with nine children. While I do not know if they were all the couple’s children, it appeared as if they may have been.
The woman I presumed to be the mother carefully counted each child as they walked out of the store, to make sure that none were left behind. You could also tell by the couple’s mannerisms that they are acutely aware they are shaping their children’s futures. They appeared to interact with them with kindness, though at the same time watching to make sure the kids were exhibiting acceptable behaviors.
Words can also matter as adults. In fact, words used by those you associate with could impact your life’s path.
Recently, as I was at the NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway on a media credential, I spent some time in the pit area. Prior to the track’s Saturday truck series race — a division in which younger drivers looking to move up in the ranks typically compete — I was standing near the pit area of a young driver who many consider to be a hot future prospect.
This driver is a contender for race victories and this year’s truck series championship. He may be considered by many to be a can’t-miss superstar in the making. However, hanging out with his team as they were setting up his pit service area was a woman constantly using a stream of vulgarities.
The woman appeared to be associated with a member of his pit crew — likely a close friend or family member who scored a pit pass for the race weekend. While the woman may have no connection whatsoever to the young driver, her appearance in his pits could have a profound impact on his future.
If I’m a team owner scouting prospects to move up to the top-level Cup series, and I come across this driver’s pits, I will question whether I want him on my team. The appearance that he may in some way be associated with a woman using vulgarities at the track would be a major turnoff, particularly in a sport where public relations is so crucial.
The words you use don’t just impact your life. They could shape the future of a child, and without your knowing they could have a profound impact on the career prospects of another person.
Watch what you say, speak to others with kindness, and without vulgarity. In the case of children — and even adults you interact with — also realize that you must sometimes be stern, in order to teach or remind of the behaviors which are expected of them for the betterment of their lives.
