Justice Thomas, not content with overturning Roe vs. Wade, suggests the court overturn same sex marriage and make all use of contraceptions illegal.
The confirmation hearings before Congress for Alito, Goursuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett were asked their opinions regarding Roe v. Wade. All four expressed no desire to overturn Roe v. Wade. Lying to Congress is a felony, unless you are on the Supreme Court for life. It is time for term limits for the court. Republican members on the Supreme Court, in Congress and state government are — or it seems to be — moving away from democracy to fascism.
Back-alley abortion shops will be open for business. Numerous home remedies will be available. Some will travel to states that abortion is allowed.
The rich can travel off shore. Sixty-four countries have legal abortions. Planned Parenthood should solicit finances for women that qualify for travel, clinics, food and lodging.
The fight for women’s rights will continue.
William Albertson, Milton
