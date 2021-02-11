As some of you may have noticed, we’ve reintroduced a second opinion page to our lineup on certain days.
Believe it or not, the opinion page has occupied more time and warranted more consideration over the last four years than at any time over previous decades. Critics referenced a perceived left-leaning slant, while other critics pointed out a perceived preference for right-leaning opinion columnists.
We take these criticisms as a clear indication we’re doing a pretty good job presenting a balanced opinion page.
With that in mind, we’ve added several new opinion columnists. These opinion writers come from across the political spectrum — the right, the left and the middle. It’s a chance of us to provide you, the reader, with additional content and perhaps, new perspectives on the topics of the day.
With the new additions, we will keep our current stable of opinion columnists, and offer two opinion pages on most days.
Opinion-page material is just that — opinion. It is not to be confused with news content. We utilize a variety of writers, each with a different political or cultural tilt. We have religious columnists, opinion writers who appear on Fox News and opinion columnists who appear on the pages of the Washington Post.
Some of the new names you’ll see: Ben Shapiro, Adriana Cohen, Bob Franken, Rich Lowery, Amy Goodman, Catherine Rampell and Marc Thiessen.
We hope that our readers take time to read the columns and engage in the discussion. Our country, and indeed or state and region, need to further engage in a discussion of the issues. It is still our feeling that we share far more middle ground than any fringe issue that may divide.
Without dialogue, we will continue screaming past one another, never taking time to understand the thoughts and opinions of our neighbors.
Most importantly, we hope you, our valued readers, take time to explore the facts.
Opinion columnists offer insight, and at times cite facts, as they make their case. At times, they simply vent.
Regardless, we hope you take the time to absorb the words of those from across the political spectrum as we attempt to heal some of the wounds Americans are nursing.
We encourage readers to engage as well. Letters to the editor are welcome here. Just remember, nothing libelous or slanderous will be considered and we need letters to be typewritten or printed.
Our letter policy is printed below.
———
The Standard-Journal guidelines for political news coverage, letters and political advertising
News and editorial coverage
1. The newspaper does not endorse candidates for local, state or national office.
2. When a person announces his or her candidacy, the newspaper will run a news story and photo at no charge.
3. The newspaper will publish news stories about write-in campaigns, provided the information is given to the newspaper in a timely manner ahead of the election.
4. Election-related news coverage beyond or in exception to what is stated above will be at the discretion of the editor in the name of reader interest and information and will be done with fairness to all candidates.
Letters to the editor
1. The newspaper does not publish letters that endorse local political candidates based on their record, reputation and qualifications. (This constitutes paid political advertising.)
2. Election-related letters must deal with pertinent issues.
3. The newspaper strongly encourages writers to limit election-related letters to 250 words. A letter to the editor from a candidate explaining that candidate’s platform will be accepted. Declared candidates for contested positions will be solicited by the editor to provide their platforms as well.
4. All letters to the editor of a political nature must be received at the newspaper office at least 10 days before the election. (Two Saturdays prior to Election Day.)
5. The exception to the 10-day rule is a response to a previous letter of an attacking or derogatory nature. In the name of fairness, the newspaper will accept such a response after the deadline, provided it is written and delivered promptly to the editor’s desk (See No. 6). Responses may rebut charges, innuendos or misstatements of fact from the initial letter, but may not present new charges or level inflammatory counterattacks on the opposing political camp.
6. Under no circumstances will any election-related letter be published after the Friday immediately prior to Election Day.
7. In the case of questionable content (e.g. statements of fact that are suspect, assaults on a candidate’s character or moral standards, etc.), the newspaper will follow its established letters policy to satisfy its ethical and legal concerns. Any suggested changes to letters will be cleared with their authors.
8. All letters must be signed and include an address and telephone number. (Phone numbers are for questions and verification purposes only and will not be published).
