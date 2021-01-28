Responding to ‘A Rush to Judgement’
I am writing in response to the letter, “A Rush to Judgement”, which appeared in your paper. The writer quoted the political philosopher, Michael Oakeshott, in his letter, and seemed to expect liberals to adhere to this man’s philosophy, while not expecting the same high standards of “45”. He appears to be a “conservative”, but seems to be very liberal in his consideration about the actions of the ex-president. Did the writer really feel Donald Trump “reflected on the consequences of his actions and whether those actions would cause the situation to become better or worse”?
I wonder if this writer was as liberal, in his thinking, with our then Secretary of State, when we went through the attack at Benghazi, where four people were killed, while requesting more protection and Hillary Clinton was judged as “failing to show a crucial chance to show decisive leadership.” I would say the attack on our Capitol showed a lack of protection by “45” and without a doubt, a lack of showing any type of leadership, “decisive” or otherwise.
When I watched the “live” television report on Jan. 6, I was so disheartened by the actions that took place and by realizing “45” instigated it. I sincerely hope this writer did not view these happenings and now feels the public should gloss over them so some politicians will not be offended.
My thoughts went to the fact that the “United” States of America was the country my husband fought for, in Korea and Vietnam, along with thousands of others, some giving their lives for the freedom we all prize so highly. We cannot and should not condone the actions of this ex-president, without serious thought as to punishment for his actions, not as “a liberal spiteful demand for a political pound of flesh” as this writer suggests, but to let any elected official and this nation know we will not tolerate these type of actions which threaten our Constitution and our freedom.
Pat Bender,
Watsontown
———
An inspiration
Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, a Harvard-educated physician, was recently selected to be President Biden’s nomination for Assistant Health Secretary. If Dr. Levine is confirmed by the Senate, she will be the first openly transgender individual to achieve such a milestone. In his announcement, President Biden said, “Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability — and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond.”
Many Pennsylvanians hadn’t heard of Dr. Levine until the COVID-19 pandemic came upon us last year, but she has been in the public eye a great deal since. Unfortunately, with this added publicity and attention, Dr. Levine has also faced threats and hatred from the public specifically related to her gender identity.
A quick glance at the comments section of any related article or press conference shows an abundance of negative and cruel remarks directed at her. It is a stark reminder that the trans community still faces a deep level of misunderstanding and discrimination. Dr. Levine has always faced this hatred with strength and dignity. When asked directly during a press conference how she coped with it, she said, “Our children are watching what we do and how we act. And to all LGBTQ young people, it is okay to be you and it is okay to stand up for your rights and freedoms. As for me, I have no room in my heart for hatred and frankly, I do not have time for intolerance. My heart is full with a burning desire to help people. And my time is full with working towards protecting the public health of everyone in Pennsylvania.”
Dr. Levine is a woman and should be respected and honored as such. Dr. Levine should be critiqued when necessary and held to the same standard as any other professional. However, she deserves the same respect from all of us as well. We may not personally understand what it means to be transgender or what journey that entails, but we are all capable of respecting a person’s pronouns, name, and gender identity without having to understand every aspect of it. If you don’t understand and want to learn more, there are many resources available online that can help you learn more about what it means to be transgender and how you can be supportive.
You don’t have to agree with her policy choices, our new president, or Pennsylvania’s governor in order to show Dr. Rachel Levine the respect she deserves. She earned this spot in the Biden administration on her merits. Being transgender will not negatively affect her capability to do this job in any way; nor should she be picked for a job based on that fact alone. However, it is important to talk about firsts such as Dr. Levine being the first openly transgender individual nominated to a federal position. It is important for women, transgender individuals, people of color, disabled folks, etc. to see people similar to themselves accomplish such high positions. For so long they have been barred from participating in positions of power based on those identities alone. For many of us, it is inspiring to see individuals from marginalized communities achieve such milestones. It can help us see what’s possible, despite setbacks we face.
We want to send congratulations to Dr. Rachel Levine and wish her all the best.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s Diversity and Inclusion Impact Council
