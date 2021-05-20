Decency is in short supply these days.
Actions last week on the campus of Bucknell University are but one example.
Why do so many have so much hatred toward others?
Why is it so prevalent right now?
The United States Capitol Police reported that threats against federal lawmakers have more than doubled so far this year, compared to last year.
Crimes against Asian-Americans have risen as well, as has been well documented.
Sadly, some are wearing these acts of ignorance, and hatred, as badges of honor, even filming their taunts, confrontations and displays. Others wear hate-laden words and symbols on their shirts and hats.
It’s not hard to see where some of this vitriol originated. Elected leaders who choose to stir up emotions in people are rather common at the state and federal levels these days.
Jan. 6 — despite the sudden memory lapse of some Republican lawmakers — was no fluke. It was a well-orchestrated, planned event. It was an attack on the American people, and those who represent them.
Throughout my life, I’ve struggled to understand why certain people dislike, or even hate, other people. It just doesn’t register with me.
Whether someone looks like you, worships like you, or talks like you should not matter. They are entitled to the same freedoms and rights as you are, no matter what they look like, who they love or who they worship.
Why let any of that bother you? Live and let live, eh?
You weren’t born to hate, or loathe, another person. That is something you were taught, and now carry with you.
Where does it stop? Should we be concerned with what we wear, what we drive?
Anyone who watches the national cable network news sees the division. Those on the left relentlessly attacked the former president. Now, those on the right are relentlessly going after anything they can with the current president.
While the former president provided much of the ammunition for the media, the current president is much more low-key and civil in his discourse. It doesn’t matter.
Attacks on policy, and even stupid statements, are warranted. Attacking someone because they wear a mask, or their speech, is something else entirely.
There’s nothing wrong with being a nice, and decent, person.
The fact that it even needs to be said is a statement as to where we are in today’s America.
Progress seems to be a bad word today, and that is unacceptable.
The whole America first notion is misguided. America is a leading nation on the world stage, but simply can’t go it alone. America did not win World War II on its own. America can not continue to hold its place on the world stage without its allies.
America is only as good as its citizens, and right now, America’s citizens are fighting one another.
All those that fought for America, established America and envisioned a better America, have reason to worry about the future of America.
