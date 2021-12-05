As debate raged stateside as to whether America should enter World War II, Japanese pilots 80 years ago today launched an unprovoked attack of the Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor and claimed the lives of over 2,400 American sailors, soldiers and marines.
Within hours, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered his “Day of Infamy” speech before Congress. As if any doubt was left, the United States officially entered World War II, having declared war on Japan. Soon, Hitler and Germany declared war on the United States.
For the next four years, Americans sacrificed in ways today’s pampered citizens can only imagine. Hundreds of thousands of Americans made the ultimate sacrifice, while others sacrificed stateside to ensure success in the second world war.
Were it not for that sacrifice, specifically the blood and lives of American sailors, soldiers, airmen and marines, there’s no assurance life as we know it today would resemble anything we’ve grown accustomed to.
To say we owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the Greatest Generation is gross understatement. Victory in World War II laid the foundation for American prosperity going forward.
Over the next four years, more than 12.3 million Americans entered the military. By comparison, the Army’s ranks in 1940 totaled just over 269,000. By 1941, that number swelled to 1.5 million and by 1945 was over 8.2 million. Likewise, the number of Marines grew from just 19,432 in 1939 to 54,359 in 1941 and over 474,000 in 1945.
The Navy’s numbers swelled from 161,000 in 1940 to over 284,000 in 1941 to nearly 3.4 million in 1945.
Among those members of the military, nearly 40% volunteered. Another 61% were drafted. The average time of service between 1941-45 was 33 months, with 73% serving overseas for an average of 16.2 months.
Roughly 300,000 Americans were killed in World War II. For every 1,000 American servicemen who saw combat, nearly nine were killed in action. Another three lost their lives to other causes and nearly 18 were wounded.
It was a brutal war against two brutal regimes — the Japanese and Germans. Americans fought horrific battles on both fronts. Both regimes were ruthless and the mental toll taken on Americans who witnessed the inhumanity of the Japanese Empire and Hitler’s Reich is well documented. Japanese citizens plunged to their deaths, brainwashed into believing American soldiers would treat them poorly if captured. American soldiers witnessed it all, including the liberation of those at German concentration camps.
If you aren’t familiar with the history, I urge you to read books or watch some of the excellent movies or documentaries that have been made since. “Band of Brothers,” “Flags of Our Fathers” and “With the Old Breed: At Peleliu and Okinawa” are great launching points. Old Breed is by a member of the Marine’s First Division who was mired in some of the Pacific’s worst combat, Eugene B. Sledge. His words capture the horror of combat and the lasting effect of prolonged and brutal combat.
As for movies, the “Band of Brothers” series is stellar. It’s a 10 episode series originally aired by HBO, but available now in a number of formats. Clint Eastwood directed “Flags of Our Fathers,” based on the book detailing the flag raising at Iwo Jima. This book has been controversial and the actual flag raisers more positively identified in recent years, none of which takes away from the power of the book, or movie.
“Saving Private Ryan,” while not a true story, has been explained by many World War II veterans as the best representation of combat in Europe. It’s a must-see for anyone looking to learn more about the war in Europe, especially the landings at D-Day, June 1944.
I’ll leave you with a selection from Sledge’s book, and words we should never forget. This “sheltered homeland” far too often takes for granted the American treasure sacrificed so long ago. Were it not for their sacrifice, you wouldn’t have the prosperous country so many take for granted.
From Eugene Sledge (1923-2001):
“In writing I am fulfilling an obligation I have long felt to my comrades in the 1st Marine Division, all of whom suffered so much for our country. None came out unscathed. Many gave their lives, many their health, and some their sanity. All who survived will long remember the horror they would rather forget. But they suffered and they did their duty so a sheltered homeland can enjoy the peace that was purchased at such high cost. We owe those Marines a profound debt of gratitude.”
