Happy St Patrick’s Day everyone! Tis a day to celebrate being Irish or wanting to be Irish. We celebrate what we have brought to this stew of nationalities we call America.

We celebrate the Irish in the arts, literature, food, and the sciences. We Irish should remember our past, however. Most of our ancestors fled famine (the Great Hunger 1845-1852) in Ireland and ventured to a new world. Two million of us came; 85,000 more of us died along the way. The ships that brought us came to be called “coffin ships.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.