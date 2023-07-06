Editors note: Throughout the coming weeks, The Standard-Journal will be running the speeches delivered by speakers at high school ceremonies for the Class of 2023. Today, Mifflinburg Area High School speaker at large Lauryn Whiting.
Okay, so, I think the traditional role of the speaker at large is to relate to the audience; however, in writing this, I wasn’t sure how much you all have in common with an 18-year-old autistic girl who ironically overuses the words “slay” and “literally.” To be honest, the only thing I could think of that everyone has in common and can find relevant is fear. When I was a kid, I saw the tanks in Afghanistan on Fox News so often that I thought the fighting was in California or something. When I was a kid, discussions of starving children in Africa and white vans on the corner had me and my friends planning whose house we would spend the night at in case of armageddon. We were afraid back then that there would be no Big Unknown to grow up to.
To my surprise, the warfront never reached my backyard, I never met a single ghost or man in a white van, and I was sure construction workers were working real hard to rebuild the market after it crashed in 2008. Instead, it was my family’s move to Mifflinburg that threw my dreams of presidency off track and sent me downhill. In such a close-knit and reactionary community my fear of unstable friends, family, support, and roles was so palpable that I would rewrite myself for whatever space I was forced into. In my short time here, I have claimed to be a princess from Africa, and the estranged daughter or Barack Obama, I have been the bully, and the edgy emo being bullied, I have been the outspoken honor student, and the loud-mouthed juvenile delinquent for fear of just being me. In my four years in high school, I shared rock bottom with more than one person here today, faced the threat of foster care and homelessness, I lost my closest friends and my spot at their dinner tables, I got expelled and thought I would drop out, then spent 8 months leading expelled middle schoolers through self-esteem and conflict resolution skills that I hadn’t even learned, and after all that, I came back to spend time with Mr. Strausburg and try to learn college APA formatting.
Every year, someone tells me life is going to get better, and easier, and I just need to stay open or positive, that the fear that life is just like this is a lie and to ignore it. However, to my peers graduating today: I hope you’re scared. I hope you’re absolutely terrified of everything that is to come, every time you’ll get a new opportunity and every time you’ll feel like there’s nothing left to lose. I hope it keeps you up at night knowing that things are going to be just as hard tomorrow as they were today. Because in my short time on earth, I have learned to love and grow in what surrounds the scariest and most negative experiences in one’s life. If you’ve taken T. Maneval’s psych classes you would know that fear and excitement are one in the same. The places your mind spirals to when fear sets your worldview spinning are places to follow to the source. For me at least, that’s where the strengths and passions I needed to find my values and, therefore, a role in the world was. I feared walking across the stage today in front of everyone who has seen me at my worst, even waiting until a few weeks ago to buy my cap and gown, but I also fear that being the only image of me and also missing an opportunity to be on camera, so here I am giving a whole speech too.
When I got expelled, I wasn’t scared of the permanent record; I was scared by how easily I was influenced by the need for acceptance. In that struggle, I found value for free-thinkers and passionate pursuits. I was scared of how my community would perceive me. In that injustice, I found a passion for advocating personal growth and tolerance. I think if we embrace the source of our fearful reactions, we can unlock potential and direction. I’ve seen my classmates who fear confrontation unknowingly be the most natural mediators, I’ve seen my classmates who fear decisions as ones with diverse skill sets, and I’ve seen my classmates that fear this upcoming change as people holding limitless potential.
I know in the past few years we’ve seen the things we all fear separate us, bring us together, and push us forward time and time again through personal, communal, and global crises. Today, I’m wholeheartedly scared that after all our effort, our ambitions might be just as naive as every graduate before us and we might not make it big or at all, that the world might end, that we might not be as handsome and beautiful as our mothers have been telling us. This time, unlike high school, nobody is here telling us to look forward to the best and easiest years of our lives. Nobody is telling us to not be scared, so if you’re not accustomed to uncertainty and fear, I would learn to embrace it now on this milestone of a day because those are the things that will give you direction and passion where nothing else can.
We’ve all taken different paths to be here whether it flew by or you barely made it. We’ve all worked and overcome fears to reach this shared end goal, however, this isn’t the end as we know. The beautiful and horrifying reality of it all is that there is no light at the end of the tunnel. From here on out we work, we study, and we’ll continue to work and grow in the fears we all experience because life keeps going and changing and so will you whether you’re ready or not. So, to my fellow graduates and community: stay happy, healthy, and terrified, mwah.
