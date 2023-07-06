Editors note: Throughout the coming weeks, The Standard-Journal will be running the speeches delivered by speakers at high school ceremonies for the Class of 2023. Today, Mifflinburg Area High School speaker at large Lauryn Whiting.

Okay, so, I think the traditional role of the speaker at large is to relate to the audience; however, in writing this, I wasn’t sure how much you all have in common with an 18-year-old autistic girl who ironically overuses the words “slay” and “literally.” To be honest, the only thing I could think of that everyone has in common and can find relevant is fear. When I was a kid, I saw the tanks in Afghanistan on Fox News so often that I thought the fighting was in California or something. When I was a kid, discussions of starving children in Africa and white vans on the corner had me and my friends planning whose house we would spend the night at in case of armageddon. We were afraid back then that there would be no Big Unknown to grow up to.

