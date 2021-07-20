Time and again, it’s worth noting the absurdity of the two-party system in American politics.
The Republican Party claims to be the party of law and order, though its actions in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection really call into question any validity of the claim.
Now, though, the Republicans are throwing up road blocks to prevent an effort to strengthen the Internal Revenue Service and its ability to beef up collections.
President Joe Biden hoped for $80 billion aimed at IRS technology and enforcement to raise an additional $700 billion in tax collections over the next 10 years.
Given the fact so many billionaires pay little to no taxes, what’s the problem?
Well, it’s the funnel of money that those billionaires provide to Washington lawmakers... on both sides of the aisle. Republicans, though, are the ones halting this action.
Democrats have their fair share of issues right now as well. Blue cities are seeing an explosion of violent crime and left-leaning lawmakers are slow to act. Slow may be quite the understatement thus far.
Law enforcement is struggling with retention and recruitment, largely due to the rhetoric from certain left-leaning factions regarding defunding. While the president is not for defunding police — it’s true, look it up — he’s not doing enough to whip his fellow Democratic mayors and governors into shape with regard to crime prevention.
Biden, to his credit, has proposed more spending for law enforcement however Republicans voted against the overall bill that would have provided $350 billion in training, technology and the hiring of new police officers. Not a single Republican voted for the plan, which was part of COVID relief.
In fact, Biden’s budget had more money for police than his predecessor, Donald Trump.
The Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program, which provides funding to state and local governments to hire law enforcement officers, received $156.5 million during Trump’s final year in office, while Biden promised his budget would boost that to $388 million. Biden’s plan would boost funding for all COPS grant programs to $651 million, up from $386 million under Trump.
All great, and we know facts are tough pills to swallow for certain demographics these days.
All that said, more needs to be done to boost police presence and deter crime in our cities. Biden can’t do it alone.
Were Democrats and Republicans able to sit down and talk without the influence of lobbyists and corporate cash ringing in their ear, perhaps Americans would benefit.
It doesn’t matter who is wielding the power, Americans suffer.
Taxpayers who would benefit from enforcement of existing tax laws have no hope of seeing relief, and for those who live in urban areas rife with crime, there’s little to no relief in sight so long as the parties refuse to work together.
Gotta love partisanship.
