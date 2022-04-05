Within a one-month span, the Central Susquehanna River Valley lost two veterans who served their nation, and the community, with honor.
Tom Reimensnyder, a Marine, passed away March 6. Al Hess, a Navy veteran, passed away March 30.
Hess served during World War II, while Reimensnyder was a veteran of the Korean War. For decades, both were synonymous with numerous veterans events which occurred throughout the region.
They strived to make sure their fellow veterans received the respect, and honor, they deserved. Both were involved with the Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade, held annually in Lewisburg.
Hess was instrumental in creating the Union County World War II Honor Roll, which stands in Mifflinburg.
Losing these two veterans within a one-month span is a great loss to our community.
In addition to their work for veterans, Reimensnyder and Hess were good men. Both were friends of The Standard-Journal who always had kind words for the newspaper.
While there are plenty of veterans stepping up — to continue the numerous projects led by Reimensnyder and Hess to benefit and honor veterans — we hope that continues. We hope veterans — and non veterans — continue to carry out the work these two men were so passionate about, and dedicated to.
The two have made an indelible mark on the community, and their passing leaves a huge hole. But their service will live on, and we are confident many will continue to step up to make sure veterans receive the recognition they deserve.
Many are mourning the passing of these two great men, and others who have lost their lives in recent weeks.
However, there are reasons to celebrate in our community. The high school musical season is wrapping up, and it’s evident the hours of hard work and dedication by high school students and their instructors was well worth the effort.
With Milton wrapping up its run of “Mamma Mia” over the weekend, high school musicals at the schools covered directly by The Standard-Journal — Milton, Warrior Run, Meadowbrook Christian School, Lewisburg and Mifflinburg — are now complete. The students involved all performed like professionals.
The memories made by the students who participated in the productions will last a lifetime. Hats off to the many young people who dedicated so much time to put in professional-level performances.
Although the high school musicals have wrapped, there is one more show to be staged. The Warrior Run Middle School will present “Shrek The Musical Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee also scheduled for Saturday.
