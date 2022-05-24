We are fortunate to live in a region in which so many family friendly destinations are located within a short drive.
With fuel prices surging to record highs, this may be the year to take a staycation, and visit destinations close to home, rather than traveling long distances.
Over the weekend, my wife and I took our 4-year-old son to one of the gems of our region, T&D’s Cats of the World, in the Penns Creek area.
As we were walking through the sprawling outdoor complex, looking at the variety of animals which are cared for there, we ran into one volunteer who was particularly knowledgable about the operation.
According to the volunteer, 18 tigers — ranging in age from 1 to adulthood — are cared for at the facility. My wife was particularly curious about how much food the “cats” eat.
Although we probably shouldn’t have been, we were surprised by the volunteer’s answer. She said each adult tiger eats 20 to 30 pounds of meat per day.
Two lions at the facility — a male and female — eat even more meat per day than that.
My question to the volunteer was that with meat prices soaring right now, how does T&D’s afford to feed all of its animals?
The volunteer smiled and said “that’s why you pay an admission price to come here.” She also said the facility relies heavily on donations.
In particular, she said T&D’s does receive donations of meat from area businesses to help feed the hungry tigers.
The volunteer also spoke to us about how the animals come to T&D’s, noting they are primarily “rescues.” She said some come from other facilities, which are unable to care for the animals.
T&D’s also receives animals which were in the hands of private owners who were unable to care for them. The volunteer said the facility has one tiger which is kept in an area away from the public.
The tiger, according to the volunteer, was owned by a man who abused the animal. As a result, the tiger is afraid of men and cannot be placed in an area where it can see or hear members of the public, as that may spook the animal.
My next question to the volunteer was one she, obviously, could not answer. “Why would anyone think they can own their own tiger?”
It boggles the mind to think that anyone believes it’s a good idea to assume private ownership of an animal like a tiger.
Our region is fortunate to have a facility like T&D’s Cats. It’s a place where animals who may not have a fighting chance at survival find a home. It’s also a great location for a family to visit for two hours on a weekend afternoon.
Over the last couple of years — particularly when the COVID-19 pandemic limited the places we could go — my wife, son and I have explored several of the area’s gems.
We have particularly enjoyed checking out numerous covered bridges throughout the region. Going for a hike at Montour Preserve near Washingtonville is also high on our list of recommended staycation activities.
Will you and your family be checking out a regional gem this summer? Be sure to grab a photo of your children, grandchildren and even yourself visiting these locations. Submit them to The Standard-Journal via email at newsroom@standard-journal.com and we’ll be glad to run them in the newspaper, as a way to showcase the many family friendly opportunities which exist in our region.
When submitting photos, be sure to include the names of everyone pictured, the location the photo was taken and any other pertinent information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.