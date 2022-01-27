Repent
Why is this COVID pandemic (pestilence) a word occurrence? For the answer to this present pandemic we must go back to the past, 6,000 years ago, Genesis 3:6.
The woman, Eve... “she took of the fruit thereof, and did eat, and gave also unto her husband (Adam) with her, and he did eat.” Then the curse camp upon all mankind, Genesis 3:17-19. ... “For dust thou are, and unto dust shall thou return.” Romans 5:12 “Wherefore, as by one man (adam) sin entered into the world, and death by sin, and so death passed upon all men, for all have sinned.”
Then about a thousand years later, because of the sin of mankind: Genesis 6:7 “Yahweh said, I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth; ... and beast, and creeping things, and the fowls of the air.” He spared not the old world, but saved Noah, the eighth person, a preacher of righteousness, bringing in the flood upon the world of the unrighteous. II Peter 2:5
Then not too many years after the worldwide flood: He “turned the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah into ashes, condemned them with an overthrow, making them an example unto those that after should live ungodly.” II peter 2:6-9.
II Peter 2:4 “For if yahweh spared not the angels that sinned, but cast them down to hell...”
With these judgments from the word of almighty Yahweh, upon evil mankind, and angels; in times past; do you think that he will not do to any nation that commits the same evils today? When the highest in rank of authority the greatest judges in the nation rule it lawful to slaughter a child in its mothers womb, and man can marry man, and woman can marry woman.
Leviticus 20:13 “If a man also lie with mankind, as he lieth with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination: they shall surely but put to death; their blood shall be upon them.”
You may say that that is the old covenant. The new covenant says the same. Romans 1:26-32, verse 32 “Who knowing the judgment of yahweh, that they which commit such things are worthy of death.”
But there is hope. We see in I Chronicles 21:1-30 Verse I “And Satan stood up against Israel, and enticed David to number Israel.” Verse 7 “And Yahweh was displeased with this thing; therefore he smote Israel.” Verse 14 “So Yahweh went pestilence (pandemic) upon Israel; and there fell of Israel 70,000 men.”
If Yahweh did this because King David took a census, then how much more punishment do you suppose he would do to a nation that makes it lawful to do all the evils which this nation has?
But if we as a people, and the president, Supreme Court, Congress and Senate do as King David did, I Corinthians 21:8 “and David said unto Yahweh, I have sinned greatly because I have done this thing...” Verse 27 “And Yahweh commanded the angel; and he put up his sword again into its sheath.”
I believe he would do the same for our country and the world, if we from the heart repent of our sins and our national sins.
Joseph Dunkelberger,
Milton
———
Letter policy
The Standard-Journal welcomes letters to the editor and encourages the use of this forum as a means of active community involvement.
Our goal is to run all signed letters to the editor in a timely manner with as little editing as possible. We ask that letters be typed, neatly printed, or emailed, and that writers be brief, making their points concisely.
Only the name and hometown of letter writers will be published in the newspaper. However, submissions must include the author’s name (typed or printed), signature (written submissions), address and telephone numbers.
We reserve the right to reject any copy or letters, but will do so only on rare occasions, typically when what is written prompts legal or ethical concerns, or when the letter is unusually lengthy. In some cases, however, we will contact writers to suggest changes that could make their letters acceptable for print.
Your opinion counts! Please write to: Letters to the Editor, The Standard-Journal 21 Arch St., Milton, PA 17847 or email newsroom@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.