A call to justice
We are only a couple weeks away from installing the 46th president of the United States and there is tremendous controversy over who won the election and the state of our country going forward.
Biden has been hiding in his basement through the entire period leading up to the election and refuses to answer any significant and important questions about his families China and Ukraine dealings. He refuses to answer any questions regarding his support to pack the Supreme Court and admit Puerto Rice and D.C. as states.
If these accusations were being made about Trump the media would be all over it and yet they continue to give Biden a pass. Why? Are we being stupid, ignorant or simply so hateful that it doesn’t matter as long as we get rid of the sitting president who has been despised from day one of his election?
Google “Tony Bobulinski interview Tucker” and watch that interview. It should scare the hell out of you. If the Republicans don’t win the Senate seats in Georgia then the checks and balances of our system will be destroyed and the Democrats will have free reign to push forward their socialist agenda. If that happens then many of us will no long have a country.
Sen. Kennedy put it clearly when he said “if dead people can vote then you can get out and vote.” We the people need to press HOR, the DOJ and the Senate to investigate the dealings of the Biden family with China during Biden’s tenure as vice president of the United States.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg
