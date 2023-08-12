When you’re a kid, you spend a considerable portion of your time looking up at people. This usually follows the infant/baby stage when grownups pass you around to each other and you see them eye-to-eye. Eventually, you become too big to hold or too fast to catch, and you look at life from a low angle.

My siblings and I were lucky we didn’t suffer from neck cramps because Dad was 6’3”. Every couple of months, we would take our turns in the doorway to the kitchen as Dad would put a pencil mark even with the crown of our head. Mother would measure it and write the key details (height, date, name) next to the mark. We would dream of the day when we would catch up to Dad.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.