When you’re a kid, you spend a considerable portion of your time looking up at people. This usually follows the infant/baby stage when grownups pass you around to each other and you see them eye-to-eye. Eventually, you become too big to hold or too fast to catch, and you look at life from a low angle.
My siblings and I were lucky we didn’t suffer from neck cramps because Dad was 6’3”. Every couple of months, we would take our turns in the doorway to the kitchen as Dad would put a pencil mark even with the crown of our head. Mother would measure it and write the key details (height, date, name) next to the mark. We would dream of the day when we would catch up to Dad.
Eventually, my brothers and I did. One was even 2 inches taller. I’m at the age when time has taken its toll on my height, shrinking below 6 feet for the first time in more than 50 years. However, time has also taught me that height is not the true measure of a person.
When a student was kidding another seventh grader about her diminutive height, I told the class that I have looked up to many people who were much shorter than I and have been disappointed by tall people who were short on character.
As a public-school teacher, I didn’t tell them the reason behind my observation. Height, color, sex, religion or any other factor does not determine the size of someone’s character. Those I have looked up to live their lives based on their love for God and others.
A prime example is someone I worked with for many years. The person is smart, highly skilled, kind, compassionate and faith-filled. One day, I noticed that the co-worker whom I looked up to was about a foot shorter than me.
Those who try to live their lives based on their faith in God stand on the shoulders of those whose words and actions inspired them to love God.
Short or tall, we can all reach up to God
