Did you ever look up from a conversation and see a teacher-tossed geometry book floating directly at you? Take it firsthand – it gets your attention. Luckly, my friend Jim reached out at the last moment and snagged the textbook.
Joseph Swatski, who was Mr. Swatski to my 11th grade geometry class, taught me a lesson. Despite great teaching, however, I never really understood geometry.
Mr. Swatski taught me a much more important lesson later in life. I gained a better appreciation of his skills as an educator when I began as English teacher when I was nearly 46 and he had completed a distinguished career as teacher, principal and superintendent.
However, the most important lesson he taught me was about faith. He was a mainstay at the Mount Carmel Knights of Columbus as purser (treasurer) and member of the Fourth Degree Assembly. He was a fixture organization’s events; especially at funerals of fellow Knights who also shared his faith.
Mr. Swatski’s faith was even more evident at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, where he was a lector, extraordinary minister of Holy Communion and an altar server for funerals. Many mornings, you could see him and his wife Lucille walking hand-in-hand to and from church. They were married for 64 years and together even longer than that. Their marriage is a model for my wife and me in how God and a shared faith are critical parts of a marriage.
JoAnn and I saw the Swatskis outside their home a few months after my ordination as a Catholic deacon in 2020. We stopped to say hello. When Mr. Swatski came over to congratulate me, I expected a handshake. Instead, I received a surprisingly strong bearhug from a man in his mid-80s. He was truly happy about my faith journey.
I last saw Mr. Swatski in early May at Mass and I was privileged to give him Communion. He was ill, but still faithful. He died a few weeks later on May 24. His lived fully in faith is the invaluable lesson the teacher taught me.
