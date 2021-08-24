Several items in the news these days leave me scratching my head.
After only a smattering of Republicans have had the guts to stand up to the former president, our current president has no shield when it comes to friendly fire.
Democrats are not shying away from criticizing President Joe Biden. Whether it’s the bungled Afghanistan withdrawal, slow action on climate change or a litany of issues related to voting rights, Democrats across the spectrum have voiced their disapproval of Biden actions, and inactions.
Compare that to the Republicans, who marched in lockstep with nearly everything former President Donald Trump did. The list is lengthy, but the primary issue that should concern Americans is the near complete lack of concern over what happened Jan. 6 at the Capitol.
Republicans wouldn’t even agree to a bipartisan commission — with equal subpoena power — to investigate the day’s events. Such shameful chapter in our nation’s history will forever bear the names of those who stood by and did nothing.
Look at how the Democrats turned on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Was it the right thing to do? Absolutely.
Leads one to wonder what it would take for Republicans to do that same.
Vaccination is a hot topic as the United States still struggles with combating COVID-19. Looking at data, it’s clear the initial surge of those who chose to get vaccinated flattened the curve, however since that initial wave of vaccinations, pockets of unvaccinated populations have seen another surge in the number of cases. Hospitalizations have soared and deaths continue.
Arguments against the vaccine have been largely along political lines. There are some who argue against it based on religion, and others note the fact they were given an immune system.
Makes you wonder how and when they forget they were also given a brain, and the ability to reason. Selective bodily and organ function is curious. I wonder if they take aspirin for a headache or approve of casting when bones are broken.
Locally, we’ve seen dozens of millions of dollars approved for various local school projects. Anyone heard of discussions between school districts regarding a consolidation of any services?
When our local schools are no more than seven-to-eight miles apart, it’s time to stop acting like we still live a horse-and-buggy lifestyle. Five-hundred school districts in a commonwealth with only 67 counties is absurd.
But, we’re talking about a state that won’t even allow its local police forces the use of a radar gun for speed enforcement. Yes, Pennsylvania is slow to act on a number of modern technologies, however radar was first used in the 1950s and the commonwealth remains the only state in the union that doesn’t allow its use by local police.
Seventy years of progress is not enough for the commonwealth. Perhaps our legislators who won’t act on the bill would like to revert to the pay we provided them in the ‘50s. The savings could help the rest of us pay our school taxes.
One thing we Pennsylvanians share is a willingness to pay for local control. Is it worth it? Do schools seven miles apart need separate multi-million-dollar stadiums and six-figure-salaried administrators? Do we need 253 state representatives in Harrisburg, coupled with 50 senators?
Do we need to reevaluate how we provide fire and policing to our boroughs and townships?
You pay the bills. You call the shots.
When no one outside of those on an editorial page complain, it’s clear the status quo is acceptable.
Acceptable seems to be such a low bar though, doesn’t it?
