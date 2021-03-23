Think for a moment about the accountability you have at work. It varies from workplace to workplace, but inevitably, everyone answers to someone. Few are allowed to make up their own rules and denounce measures of accountability.
Most likely, you are responsible for producing receipts for work-related purchases or expenses. You likely have to fill out paperwork, or at least an online document. You may punch a clock, or have a quota to meet. Again, accountability.
So why does someone who earns a nearly six-figure public salary — that is, it’s paid by you, the taxpayer — not have to provide receipts in order to receive perks such as per diems for meals and lodging? And why are these costs — to us, the taxpayers — so exorbitant?
Simply put... because your state representatives in Harrisburg largely govern themselves.
Spotlight PA shined a light on the matter recently, and the story appeared in this newspaper. More than $780,000 in per diems were paid out during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, at least one lawmaker has introduced a bill that would eliminate per diems. Shockingly, just four other lawmakers have signed on in support. It’s part of that whole governing themselves thing.
Pennsylvania’s legislature is bloated and entirely over paid, something this column has addressed for the better part of a decade, if not longer.
It’s the largest full-time legislature in the country, featuring an absurd number of representatives — 203 members of the House and 50 in the Senate. Let’s not forget the commonwealth has but 67 counties, some of which — Montour — have a population smaller than enrollments at Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, Temple, Drexel, Penn and about half a dozen community colleges in Pa.
Do we really believe that residents living in Montour and Columbia counties are that much different than those living in Lycoming, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties?
When did any of the six state lawmakers representing those counties disagree on any legislation of importance? Throw in staffs, and you see pretty quickly Joe Taxpayer is spending quite a bit of money on salaries, pensions and perks to be represented by a group of like-minded people.
Pennsylvanians are notoriously provencial. To what extent, though, are Pennsylvanians so willing to throw away their own money for representation in government? Do you really think the more than half a dozen representatives from six local counties would vote differently on something like gun control, abortion, schools, the budget or taxes?
With that question lingering, let’s explore how much it is we pay these people.
Only three other states pay lawmakers more than Pennsylvania, which beckons the question: Why, if they are earning $90,000 a year, and more for those with leadership positions, do they need per diems?
Given all of that, it’s no wonder lawmakers are reluctant to enact changes.
That’s where you come in. You control who is elected to serve in Harrisburg.
Sen. John Gordner (R-27), Rep. Lynda Culver (R-108) and David Rowe (R-85) did not accept per diems during the pandemic, however Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and Reps. Kurt Masser (107), Garth Everett (R-84), Jeff Wheeland (R-83) and David Millard (R-109) did.
Merely accepting the per diems is not suspect, however if lawmakers wanted to be completely transparent, they’d sign on for changing the policy — especially the part about not having to provide receipts — and prove they have nothing to hide.
Plenty of lawmakers, including most in our area, have the best interests of the hard-working taxpayers at heart. However, when you read that more than three quarters of a million bucks went to per diems during a pandemic that kept many people home, red flags go up.
The legislature last year came ever so close to getting a vote on the size of the legislature on the ballot before dropping the issue, which ensured any future effort will have to start from scratch — another subtle nod to self governance by those in Harrisburg.
In fact, several attempts over the last 10 years have attempted to shrink the size of the legislature. All failed, with booming thuds. Amending the Constitution requires both chambers to pass a bill in two consecutive sessions. It’s a tough sell, and we see why.
They have a cushy gig.
Voters deserve more of a say, but as the legislature is currently constructed, too much power lies with the lawmakers.
They are all for limiting the powers of the governor — who did go too far on some matters related to the pandemic — but when it comes to their own... silence.
