The year was 2011. Jilline Bond — who pastors at Revival Tabernacle alongside her husband James Bond — invited me to accompany the church on a mission trip to Honduras.
I wasn’t even attending the church at the time, but had always wanted to go on a mission trip. Before I knew it, I was on a plane with a bunch of virtual strangers, traveling to a country that I never gave any thought to until this opportunity popped up.
While the trip consisted of many different components, our first full day in Honduras included a stop at an orphanage, Oasis de Amor.
Initially, I was content to just hang back and take photos of everyone else in the group interacting with the children. But as I was kneeling on the ground taking photos, it happened. A moment in my life I will never forget. I often wish I could live that day over and over again.
A little boy sat down on my knee, and didn’t leave my side the entire time our group was at the orphanage. In fact, when it was time to leave this little boy acted like he was going to go with me.
For the next year, I thought about this little boy and all of the other children at the orphanage. They had so much love to give, but were parentless in one of the poorest countries in the western hemisphere.
For the next year, God was “working on me.” He kept throwing little reminders at me, encounters with other people who traveled to orphanages, and so many other signs.
One year later, I returned with the church on a second trip to Honduras, and another visit to Oasis de Amor. I knew it was time to move forward with a project that was actually placed on my heart during that first trip to Honduras.
Why not collect donations of small stuffed animals, to send to orphanages all over the world? It may seem like a small gesture, but it’s a big way to show precious orphans that someone thought of them, to provide them with an item of comfort.
In August 2012, I met with Pastor James Bond, and presented my idea, for his feedback. I still had “reservations,” more my own fear than anything.
Through the course of our conversation, I asked him “what if this is a dumb idea?”
He may not even remember his answer, but I do. He said “what if the guy who invented the screwdriver thought that was a dumb idea?”
Soon after that conversation, an effort which is now a 501c3 nonprofit organization — Father’s Hope — was launched.
I was able to return to Honduras many more times since then, spending time with the children at Oasis de Amor. And, along the way, I met my now wife, which is a different story for another column.
I have seen firsthand the power of handing a child an item as simple as a stuffed animal. I’ll never forget my one trip to Honduras, when a new girl at the orphanage wouldn’t let go of her new stuffed animal the entire time I was there.
Father’s Hope has been able to send stuffed animals with many local groups traveling on mission trips, and I’ve heard similar stories back from individuals who have taken the items.
One of the first locations we shipped stuffed animals to — shortly after Father’s Hope was launched 10 years ago this month — was an orphanage in Haiti. I still get chills thinking about an email I received back from that orphanage, which stated “for many of these children, this will be the first toy they’ve ever received.”
Father’s Hope’s also worked to make an impact locally. Over the last number of year’s we’ve been able to purchase both supplemental and full gifts for children supported through a local church’s Angel Tree project.
In addition, Father’s Hope has delivered several thousand stuffed animals, over several years, to an organization working with homeless and impoverished children in the Niagara Falls, N.Y., area.
Over the last 10 years, Father’s Hope has reached nearly 35,000 orphans or children in need in 24 different countries. That’s a testament to the power of following God’s calling, and thanks entirely to our generous community, which has contributed to the effort in so many different ways.
Perhaps, what I am most proud of with Father’s Hope, is that the organization has been able to expand beyond just sending stuffed animals around the globe.
The organization has been able to raise funds to assist Oasis de Amor with a number of different needs, including the purchase and installation of new playground equipment, and a new bus. We’ve also provided the yearly food budget for an orphanage in Myanmar.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and some other factors — such as me sliding into the editor’s chair at The Standard-Journal and needing to dedicate time to that exciting venture — I’ve not been as active with Father’s Hope the last several years. However, we are still in operation and I’m working on several potential projects to really see our efforts step back up again over the next year.
I’ll conclude by saying a huge “thank you” to everyone who has supported Father’s Hope over the last 10 years in any way, through financial contributions, donations of small stuffed animals, prayers and words of support.
As Father’s Hope is an all-volunteer nonprofit, any donations we receive go directly to support orphans or children in need. Donations are tax deductible. I also enjoy learning about grant opportunities Father’s Hope could take advantage of so I’d love to hear from you if you know of available grants which fit the mission. Father’s Hope can also recognize business contributors to our efforts, as well as the support from local churches and civic organizations.
If you haven’t already done so, be sure to “like” the Father’s Hope page on Facebook. Here’s to another 10+ years of reaching children in need around the world.
