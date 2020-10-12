Hall of Famer gone too soon
We hopped the train in Harrisburg, May of 1968 my grandparents, sister and I. We were on our way to Connie Mack stadium to see my hero Bob Gibson pitch against the Phillies. The Phillies rallied for two runs in the ninth inning and beat my idol and my feelings towards the Phillies was etched in stone forever.
There was a time when my wife and I got to Cooperstown on a regular basis. Main Street had a restaurant where many of the hall of famers would take their families. One visit we got talking with several of the waitresses and one told of us of her experiences with Bob and his family. By far the finest man I ever met and the whole family was so kind and polite. Besides his baseball career many are unaware that he played for the Harlem Globetrotters for a short period of time.
Sadly we just lost Bob after a battle with cancer and another great one lost. Only adding to the recent losses of Tom Seaver, Lou Brock and Whitey Ford.
When we are young we think our heroes will live forever like they are exempt from death, but of course that isn’t true. Although we knew for some time that Bob was ill it still didn’t stop the hurt that was felt. Much worse than that long train ride home from Philadelphia in 1968.
Doug Walter,
Linntown
Lacking compassion
Rarely in history has a government been responsible for the killing of more than 10 million of its own people. Hitler, Stalin and Mao are a few that carried out a slaughter of such great magnitude. Yet, here in America the decision of the United States Supreme Court in 1973 to legalize abortion has resulted in the deaths of more than 60 million babies. This is truly a slaughter of innocents. It might be described as "the reign of terror of the Supreme Court."
These were not clumps of tissue as once described. No, almost every abortion stopped a human heart from beating. The human heart starts to beat early in pregnancy, as early as 17-24 days after conception. Babies can feel the pain of abortion after five months into pregnancy, yet they are not protected from the abortionist doctors even then. People won't let their pets suffer in pain yet they would allow an unborn baby to suffer.
Some women say it is their body and thus their choice to terminate the pregnancy. Yet it is not their body. The baby inside has a different genetic code, the baby's unique blueprint since conception. It is another person inside of her. She has no more right to kill the baby inside of her than she has the right to kill a baby in her home after it is born. It is her home, but it is not her life.
The blood of the innocents cries out for justice. The court members have blood on their hands and justice will be carried out when they meet their maker. But others also are guilty of this barbaric practice including politicians and doctors and the parents of the child victims. With God there is forgiveness if we repent and change our ways. Jesus, who was the only perfect person who ever lived, died in our place to take our penalty. Even nations are accountable to him. "Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people." (Proverbs 14:34)k
The in a time when people are concerned over treating people differently because of their race, abortion is the most racist policy in America. The Rev. Jesse Jackson at one time called abortion "Black genocide." More than twice as many Black babies are aborted as white babies as a proportion of the population. Planned Parenthood targets inner cities with its abortion clinics. Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, was a racist and the organization continues to carry out a policy that disproportionately kills Black babies.
Is reproductive freedom the freedom to kill an innocent baby? The Democratic Party apparently thinks so. When we vote we either join the endorsement of this mass slaughter of innocent babies or we speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Compassionate people must not think they no blame when they continue to vote to allow this practice to continue.
The Rev. Glen Bayly,
Mifflinburg
