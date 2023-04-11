My wife JoAnn and I have exchanged hundreds of greeting cards. This started soon after we went on our first date on April 28, 1990. They have included cards for our wedding anniversary on Sept. 7, holidays and special occasions.
One type has become increasingly scarcer during the past 33 years — ones that have spiritual message or at least a message of gratitude to God. As society has become increasingly secular, cards have done the same.
I can understand that when it comes to Valentine’s Day and anniversary cards. I can even understand that with Christmas cards. Those featuring Santa far outnumber ones presenting the Nativity of Christ.
However, I didn’t realize how far this trend has progressed until I had to look for an Easter card this year. It took a while to find one that actually mentioned God. I guess it shouldn’t have been surprising. There were few inspirational cards commemorating the greatest event in human history – the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and possibility of eternal salvation for all of us.
Over the years, JoAnn and I have had to adapt. We insert our gratitude to God for our marriage, our families and our countless blessings in inscriptions to the cards. After all, God is always with us even if many don’t notice.
However, this did give me an insight. We might be the only connection many people have with God. We don’t have to quote passages from Scripture. We don’t have to run around doing good deeds for everyone we see. We definitely don’t even have be able to recite the Ten Commandments.
What we do and say is a reflection of our faith in God. Our words and actions should be prompted by Jesus’ two greatest commandments. Love God with all our heart, mind, soul and strength. Love others as we love ourselves.
Our love may only be a tiny candle compared to the infinite light of love of God. However, it might light a path to God for others.
