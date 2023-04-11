My wife JoAnn and I have exchanged hundreds of greeting cards. This started soon after we went on our first date on April 28, 1990. They have included cards for our wedding anniversary on Sept. 7, holidays and special occasions.

One type has become increasingly scarcer during the past 33 years — ones that have spiritual message or at least a message of gratitude to God. As society has become increasingly secular, cards have done the same.

