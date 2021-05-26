Just like everything else, transparency is partisan. Republicans want transparency — as we’ve seen with valid concerns over the governor’s emergency declaration powers — but when it comes to the investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol the tone is more along the lines of, “move along, nothing to see here.”
Republicans in Washington — aside from about two dozen House Republicans — do not feel the need to set up a bi-partisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. Our own congressman, Fred Keller, is among them.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, along with plenty of other GOP lawmakers were on record in the hours, days and weeks after the attack on the Capitol condemning the actions, and the role the former president played in inciting the attack, and the failure to do anything to stop it after it had begun.
Today, though, they sing a different tune.
It’s sickening. There are many scenarios one can run through where a similar action taken by any group wearing anything other than Trump garb and toting Trump flags, shouting “Hang Mike Pence” — remember him? The uber-loyal vice president? — would constitute nothing less than a war.
This group though? They’ve made it clear that there’s need to look into it further. Let the law enforcement officials sort it out.
Those carrying the flags and banners, those who stormed the Capitol do not matter to the lawmakers. Let them rot in jail or be hung up in court for years. The president, and those who incited the actions in the days and weeks ahead of the “rally” though? No accountability needed, none warranted. Nothing to see here.
Flipping the script, though, the need for more transparency is needed after the 2020 elections weren’t enough to show Trump lost. Counts, recounts, audits, none of it is enough. The only thing that will change the script is... changing the script.
Republican secretaries of state expressing their utmost confidence in the results of their states elections is not enough. Nor is the fact that recounts involve Republican and Democrat representatives who sign off on the validity of the results.
The audit ongoing in Arizona is being done by Cyber Ninjas, a firm with little to no experience in such audits. Its CEO is a conspiracy theory-pushing Trump supporter. Sounds fair. Sounds about right.
Can you imagine if the script were flipped and Trump had won and the Biden team pushed a state legislative body to put forth taxpayer money ($150,000) to conduct an audit with a private firm run by a devout Democrat on the record in support of wild conspiracy theories involving voting illegalities?
Yeah. Frightening, huh?
Thankfully, there are a smattering of Republicans pushing back against all of this nonsense. Unfortunately, there aren’t enough.
Until our leaders step up and stop the spreading of falsehoods surrounding the 2020 election, none of this will die anytime soon. A megaphone from Florida won’t allow it.
Perhaps a little introspection is needed, from everyone.
Democrats can certainly benefit from looking at how they’ve lost touch with middle America. They’ve been effectively labeled socialist, radical, and worse. Little has been done to combat this and whopping losses in state houses and governorships across the country speak volumes.
Republicans have to decide whether or not they want to be led by the likes of Gaetz, Taylor-Greene and Trump. Republicans have to get back to policy-driven action while dumping the public spectacles and baseless claims.
While honesty is the best policy, it does little to win elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.