Joe Diblin lived to be 103 years of age, and along the way he made countless friends. Somehow, I thought he’d live another 100 years. I know I’m not alone in that thought.
It wasn’t to be, though. We’ve been losing our heroes from the Greatest Generation for too long now. Luckily there are still many among us, and we owe it to younger generations to continue telling their stories.
The last year has been tough for a number of reasons, but personally, losing our heroes from World War II has been especially tough. The word hero is thrown around a lot these days, but when you consider what these soldiers, sailors and airmen did to save the world, no other word comes close to fitting the bill. Several were taken by COVID-19, a real gut-punch given all the challenges they overcame during the course of their lives.
Over the years, The Standard-Journal has featured the stories of hundreds and hundreds of veterans. Their stories are forever preserved in our archives, and for that, I’m thankful. However, once they are gone there’s a tremendous void. It’s something I’ve long known, but with the loss of two World War II veterans this year — Diblin and Dick Donald — a well of information that proved useful time and again suddenly dried up.
Donald saw the flag raising at Mount Suribachi, the carnage at Okinawa and survived Halsey’s Typhoon, to name but a few of his experiences in the war. Just a teen when he first donned a Navy uniform, he had already survived years of dangerous work in the coal mines south of here when he went off to war in the Pacific. He saw young sailors pleading for help as they sank into the ocean, and young Marines ripped apart as they stormed the beaches of Iwo Jima.
Talking about living history, this man lived and survived. Mr. Donald’s stories fascinated me, no matter how many times I heard them.
During a World War II veterans luncheon at Espy, I introduced Mr. Donald to Mr. Diblin. The two hit it off, of course.
The airman and the sailor. They came from vastly different backgrounds, but shared a camaraderie only those who served can understand. There was so much more with these two men, though. They brought their stories to life for so many, and embraced their roles in one of history’s most riveting periods.
There were no two better storytellers. Knowing that, I arranged for the two to speak to middle schoolers at Warrior Run one frigid winter morning. Neither complained, and both relished the opportunity to speak to an auditorium full of youngsters.
Donald routinely spoke to students throughout the region, as did Diblin. Both had been featured guests at the annual World War II Weekend at the Reading Airport.
When it was just the two of us, Donald would delve into the trauma he lived with over the course of his 70-plus years after the war. He was blunt. It was heart-breaking to hear the personal accounts of a man attempting to come to terms with that which he had seen in combat, but it was critical to helping others understand what it is that men see, and do, during war. Donald knew my interest was sincere, and he knew the stories of my father’s time in combat in Vietnam.
In fact, Donald started another veterans group catered to the needs of those who served after World War II as he understood they were often overlooked, and even ignored. He knew their pain, and wanted to help.
Diblin never told me no when I wanted to sit with him and absorb his accounts of flying the machines that propelled the United States and her allies to victory in the war. Knowing what he did to solve early issues with the B-24 bomber, and the lives he saved, left me hanging on every word. His vivid recollection of those days helped me better understand the challenges each and every crew member experienced during their heroic combat missions over Europe and in the Pacific.
In men like Diblin and Donald, we lost true American heroes. Thankfully we have their stories to remind us, and future generations, of the tremendous sacrifice regular Americans made during World War II.
It was an honor to know these heroes, and call them friends.
