To state that I’m not happy about NASCAR’s reported new “television” deal would be an understatement.
If the multiple reports which have come out recently are true, all Xfinity series races beginning in 2024 will be carried by a streaming service, rather than a cable or network station. To make matters worse, reports indicate the summer portion of Cup races could also be exclusively live streamed.
Unless those races are streamed for free — which is highly unlikely — I can guarantee NASCAR has lost at least one viewer.
I have railed against streaming services in the past — both in this space, and in this newspaper’s opinion page. Corporate greed has turned streaming services into an “in” thing.
I already pay an exorbitant amount for cable and internet service. That’s a choice I freely make, and I could cancel it any time I wish.
However, I refuse to pay even more to subscribe to streaming services.
I’m guessing a vast majority of NASCAR fans fall under the same category as I do. We live within our means, doing our best for occasional entertainment — such as watching NASCAR on television, and not paying more to a service to stream the races.
Hopefully the NASCAR radio networks still cover the races as I’ll at least be able to tune in to listen to what’s going on.
NASCAR will most certainly lose viewers if it moves races to exclusive streaming on a pay service. That will create a ripple across the sport. Why would a major sponsor pay to have its name associated with a race team if viewership is sharply declining?
NASCAR’s impending move to streaming its races online is a reflection of a problem currently facing various forms of motorsports. Racing series are looking to cater to the wealthy, rather than the everyday fans who helped to make the sport what it is.
Two-day ticket prices for the upcoming NASCAR Chicago street race start at $269, with the premium experience starting at $465.
The race — just like Formula 1 — is being billed as a festival, with concerts and a party atmosphere.
The same problem has wrecked the IndyCar weekend at the short track in Newton, Iowa. Weekend ticket prices start at $200, and include access to multiple concerts.
I don’t go to an automobile race to listen to music. I don’t even really like music. I go to watch a race.
Whatever happened to the days of paying $40 to $60 to go watch an automobile race?
I fear NASCAR and IndyCar may be trying to follow in the footsteps of Formula 1, where the racing is pretty lousy and attending an event is more about flashing wealth than watching good, hard racing.
Grandstand tickets for the recent Formula 1 race around Hard Rock Stadium near Miami averaged $750. General admission tickets for this fall’s F1 race in Las Vegas cost $500 — that’s per person, not a group rate.
At those rates, I can guarantee that attending an F1 race will be one mark on my bucket list that will not be checked off.
In the race to “keep up,” I fear NASCAR and IndyCar aren’t far behind the outrageous F1 prices.
The IndyCar race in Toronto is already streamed only for Peacock-paying customers to view. More IndyCar races are likely headed in the direction, along with NASCAR.
So what’s the solution to stop the corporate greed infiltrating — and ruining — the world’s top racing series?
First, don’t subscribe to the streaming services, no matter how big of a fan you are. If I can “survive” missing watching some races, you can too.
And what about the spike in ticket prices? Rather than joining with the rich and attending an F1 race — or going to what will likely be a dud NASCAR street race — how about you check out your local short track?
If you have $500 to blow on general admission to the Las Vegas F1 race, you could attend 10 to 20 dirt track races with that same amount. And the racing there would be far more competitive, and genuine.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
