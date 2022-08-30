Heroes come in many forms.
A hero is a health care professional who gives it their all to treat a sick or injured person. A hero is a teacher who spends countless hours, both in and out of the classroom, working to better the lives of their students. A hero is a member of the military who risks their life in service to their country.
On Monday, Aug. 22, I witnessed true heroes in our own community in action, in possibly the most intense emergency scene I’ve ever covered.
Over the last 15 to 20 years which I’ve been covering emergency calls for The Standard-Journal, I’ve seen many amazing sites as our local first responders have put their lives on the line.
I’ve witnessed injured people being cut from automobiles, and even first responders being hurt while on the scene of a call.
However, what I witnessed while covering a Myrtle Street, Milton, house fire last week can only be described as tense, and amazing.
It was early in the morning, and I had just wrapped up putting together the pages for that day’s edition of The Standard-Journal. I thought I heard some chatter on the scanner about a house fire.
The next thing I knew, the older-model fire pager which I have — courtesy of one of our local fire departments — started beeping. Multiple area fire departments were dispatched to a reported house fire — with entrapment — on Myrtle Street.
Entrapment is a word no first responder wants to hear when responding to a house fire. Simply put, it means someone is trapped inside of a burning building.
Given our office’s close proximity to Myrtle Street, I arrived within a few minutes of the call being dispatched. The Milton Fire Department was already on scene, and going to work.
Initially, I heard neighbors saying they thought the residents of the home were away. Quickly, I could tell that was not the case as I noticed a particularly intense effort by firefighters focused on the home.
Neighbors started screaming in fear as medics rushed by carrying a baby toward an ambulance.
A few moments later, multiple firefighters carried a man out the front door, as flames consumed the home. As responders were tending to the man, yet another amazing sight started to unfold.
With the house burning around them, firefighters and police officers were involved in carrying a woman through a second-floor window, onto the porch roof, and attempting to lower her to safety.
In an effort to stave off the surrounding flames, a stream of water was sprayed toward the responders as they worked to remove her from the porch roof.
Words cannot describe what it was like watching this unfold, particularly the scene on the porch roof. Although I was across the street, you could feel the heat from the burning home, and you could sense the urgency in the first responders as they worked together carry the woman to safety.
It wasn’t just firefighters and medics tending to the injured, police officers were working right by their side.
When I talked to Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr later that morning, I remarked that it was one of the most intense scenes I’ve ever witnessed at an emergency. The firefighters were all volunteers, putting their lives on the line to save a young family from their burning home.
I asked Derr how volunteer firefighters go from something like that, to reporting to their “day jobs” a few hours later. He indicated that a counselor would be available, to work the responders through everything they experienced while putting their lives on the line to save the family from the flames.
Derr also walked me through the specifics of how the firefighters and police worked through the intense rescue effort. The 9-1-1 dispatchers also played a vital role in the rescue, as I later heard they were on the phone with the family from the time they first detected the flames.
According to Derr, Milton Police Department Officer Travis Stotelmyer was the first to arrive on scene.
“(Stotelmyer) tried to make entry through the front door, but encountered a lot of fire,” Derr said.
Next, Derr said Stotelmyer entered the rear of the home, but was unable to make his way through the house due to the intensity of the flames.
The fire department arrived within minutes, setting up ladders along all sides of the home to reach the second floor, where the family was trapped. Firefighters quickly made their way inside, through the flames.
First, Derr said firefighters carried a man out of the home, and immediately initiated CPR.
As crews were carrying the man from the home, Derr said additional firefighters were handing a baby out of a second-story window.
The baby was handed to Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department Officer Travis Burrows. Derr said Burrows was on a ladder at the side of the home, and carried the baby to the ground.
“Next, our focus was on getting the wife to safety, and keeping the fire in check,” Derr said.
That is when the particularly intense scene on the porch roof unfolded, as responders worked through the flames to get her to safety. The woman was eventually placed in the bucket of the Milton Fire Department’s aerial truck, and lowered to the ground.
All three were taken to area hospitals for treatment. As of this writing, their names and conditions have not been released.
So what is your definition of a hero? Mine, as noted, is many things. But I will never forget the intense bravery I witnessed as firefighters and police officers from throughout the region put their lives on the line to pull a young family from their burning home.
What is the definition of a hero? Look no further than your local first responders, and you’ll quickly see the a shining example of heroes in action in your own community.
