Not worth berating fellow citizens

He’s not worth it you know. Donald Trump that is. In truth neither Trump, nor Joe Biden, nor Howie Hawkins (Green Party), nor Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian Party) are worth berating fellow citizens over a choice you don’t personally share.
Moreover, none of them is worth even the smallest armed protest if your particular candidate loses. The sad truth about the current state of affairs in American politics is this: Through exaggerated and untruthful claims, the level of vitriol has risen to the level in which we may see riots and worse if the “wrong” candidate wins.
In these United States, whenever the majority of people vote – in any allowable form – the people win no matter who loses.
Our freedoms, protections and safety all are anchored in the Representative Republic we live in, known as the United States of America. No one man or woman can provide any of the above. It takes a people united, and a government “. . . of the people, by the people and for the people.” If the “people” don’t like what’s going on in government they have several protected options: 1) they can peacefully protest, 2) they can write, call or email their representatives about their displeasure with government, or 3) they can vote the offenders out of office. The miracle about a democratic form of government such as ours is that in our system, the “people” – a decidedly plural form – become a singular voice.
How is that possible? Because in our system when the people vote, the candidate obtaining the most votes wins. He or she is the choice of the “people.” So, when all the votes are counted, the winner and voice of the people is clear. Even in this contentious election, one man (because the primaries once again yielded two old white guys) will have more of the popular and electoral votes. He will be president from Jan. 20, 2021 through January 2025 – barring death or successful impeachment. There is no allowable armed rebellion if a small or large group of the electorate doesn’t agree with the results.
Recall the words we all repeated daily as youth, and even now recite at the beginning of football games and town hall meetings – it doesn’t allow for an armed revolt:
“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
If such an insurrection should occur, it could result in much death and destruction, economic collapse and indeed the end of the American experiment in democracy. How happy would men like Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, or Kim Jong-un be if the United States descended into civil war. Any such armed revolt could only be met one way: the immediate and overwhelming force of the entire U.S. military, and the conviction on grounds of treason for all participants. That would be a tragedy unrivaled since the Civil War. Brother fighting brother and many average citizen’s livelihoods, families, life savings and indeed their very lives ended . . . and for what? The claims of one man who, without a shred of evidence and in fact two investigations of voter fraud ending in no such finding, said he is being cheated and there’s a deep state plot to get rid of him.
If there’s a plot in this election to end President Trump’s reign over America and the Republican Party, it’s made up of patriotic citizens like myself and 48 to 52% of all Americans who find this president’s policies and character repugnant. My apologies to those voting for him, but if he loses this election, then the “people” have spoken and Trump is done; so get out of the way, keep your guns holstered, and celebrate the fact that Democracy works.
If he wins the vote, he has four more years and God save us and this great country. I would never threaten to leave or move to another land because before Trump, during Trump, and hopefully long after Trump, this country was and is the greatest country on God’s green earth. So vote. We deserve whatever outcome we choose. Vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.