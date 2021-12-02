There was a time not so long ago that looking to the future wasn’t an exercise filled with anxiety, and outright fear.
Adults in the room have fled. Some have been driven from the room by misinformation, relegated to social media forums and beholden to memes.
We are indeed divided, and no one in our supposed cradles of leadership are doing anything to offer assistance. In fact, they are part of the problem. They are among the biggest children in the sandbox.
Leadership once existed in this great land. While we may have disagreed with the message, the character of the messenger was to be admired. Remember when McCain — in the midst of a heated campaign no less — called out a woman who baselessly claimed Obama was a Muslim? Well, truth is a liability these days.
Let me be absolutely clear, both parties are to blame. Some on each flank of their respective parties are more culpable in the present moment, but there’s plenty of blame to go around.
Problem is, there’s no one in leadership with the guts to hold anyone accountable. McCarthy, Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell? Please. Has anyone confirmed that McConnell is still alive? Seems he’s disappeared off the face of the earth.
At the moment, there’s a litany of issues and tasks state and federal leaders need to tackle, and the American people — if you trust polling — are champing at the bit to see movement on a variety of issues from the border to broadband.
Thing is, our political system, once a model for the world, has over decades been corrupted by the parties which want only power, not responsibility. Progress is marked not by what congress can accomplish, but by how many seats one side of the aisle can pick up in two years.
Gerrymandering and power jockeying have created congressional districts that have nothing to do with the election of a representative government and everything to do with the consolidation, and preservation, of party power.
Doing the work of the people is the last thing on these folks’ minds.
All the names you hear in national politics these days: Gaetz, Greene, Gosar, Boebert... what have they done for their districts? One has been censured by the House and another stripped of committee assignments. How is this helping the people of their district?
What they are engaged in is political performance, not political duty or a sense of duty to those who elected them.
The same can be said of flamethrowers on the left such as Waters, Omar and Cortez. Inflamed rhetoric is not just a problem for Republicans.
The hyper hypocrisy within the two parties these days has divided Americans on nearly every conceivable issue, from race to a virus. Given the fact that virus has killed more Americans than all of the wars over the last century, it speaks volumes.
The dearth of leadership, on both sides, is appalling and quite simply, dangerous. If Pelosi and Schumer can’t speak up when one of their own says, or does, something stupid, then don’t expect McCarthy and McConnell to do the same when it happens on the right.
On a micro level, we should be able to disagree and debate without voices being amplified and emotions tattered. Truth is not based in fact these days, but in the interest of party and personal agenda.
It’s disappointing to see the lack of leadership, and frustrating to see our own congressman fall into lockstep with the likes of McCarthy and Scalise, even when he knows they are wrong. Fred Keller is a good man; it’s something we saw during his days in Harrisburg. Today, the pull of the party line seems to be too much for a man that used to have a strong independent streak.
Our children, and their children, have a lot at stake here. Given the sacrifice, and success, of the Greatest Generation and the Boomers, don’t you think it’s time subsequent generations step up to the plate and build upon that foundation rather than chip away at it and work to tear it down?
Let’s look to reestablish adults in our state House, Capitol Hill and White House. If this is the best we have to offer, God help us all.
