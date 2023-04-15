NORTHUMBERLAND — It is not unusual to think of yourself as one age despite being another. More recently, this phenomenon has been explained by the Rubin-Berntsen rule, which finds that many people think of themselves as being roughly 20% younger than they actually are.

For instance, I am 33, though my subjective age hews closer to 26. It’s not something that I consciously think or feel. Time is an intangible substance that age attempts to measure. The results are imprecise at best.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.