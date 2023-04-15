NORTHUMBERLAND — It is not unusual to think of yourself as one age despite being another. More recently, this phenomenon has been explained by the Rubin-Berntsen rule, which finds that many people think of themselves as being roughly 20% younger than they actually are.
For instance, I am 33, though my subjective age hews closer to 26. It’s not something that I consciously think or feel. Time is an intangible substance that age attempts to measure. The results are imprecise at best.
However, there is one arena in which my true age supersedes the age I have in my head, one venue in which my intuitive age bends the knee to my physical age which actually most readily manifests itself when I, well, bend my knees: The Over-30 adult soccer league.
It’s worth noting that my track record in soccer is spotty, at best. I grew up in the low-impact environment of the pool. I swam in recreational leagues every summer between the ages of five and 18 and, in high school, I competed in the 100-yard backstroke. Soccer was only something that I became casually involved in during college.
The first intramural league I ever played in was at The University of Texas in Austin. I was technically not a student, which was perhaps the only requirement to play, but I borrowed both the name and student ID number of a friend who was. The ruse held up through the majority of the season, that is, until in the last game, I collided with another player in such a way that my left wrist was left dangling at a very unnatural angle.
When the referee asked someone to call an ambulance, which would have been covered by my student health insurance, had I actually been one, I came clean. The team was disqualified. My team captain drove me to the hospital where I stayed overnight until surgery the next morning.
So, when I was invited by some friends to join their Over-30 league at the Sports Zone in Northumberland, I was a little apprehensive. For one, the team, Club de Futbol, was undefeated. A number of the guys had played soccer in either high school, college, or both, whereas I am just an amateur. This is true in both the classic, etymological sense of the word, in which I participate only out of love, and also in the more modern sense, in which I am simply not very good.
The other reason I was vaguely concerned had to do with the fact that it was an Over-30 league. The very existence of an age floor suggests that there is a distinction, however slippery and amorphous, between bodies that have endured life and gravity for fewer than three decades and bodies that are, well, old. Or at least older. Or at least old enough to merit their own league.
Beyond concepts of intuitive and true age, there is also the age that we feel in our bodies: In our bones, joints, and ligaments. My broken wrist healed long ago, but I have had other injuries since. None so severe as to require a hospital visit, but the kinds that are more persistent and nagging: a sore lower back, slight sprains, knee pain that comes and goes. I still exercise all the time, though I am a bit more careful and methodical in my approach now. I warm up, I stretch, I pay close attention to how I move.
This kind of embodied vigilance is easy in a place like the gym, where I am the only variable I need to pay attention to. Where this practiced attentiveness falls apart is on the soccer field.
The awareness of the limitations of my body, each one the simple byproduct of time’s passing, disappears completely in the chaos of gameplay. The Rubin-Berntsen rule crumbles. Subjective age fades, as does physical age. All that’s left is the simple and instinctual computation of movement performed by my lizard brain: Run. Look. Stop. Run. Pass. Run, run, run.
It’s only the next morning, after the adrenaline has worn off, that those same limitations reappear, starker than ever before, in the shape of sharp twinges and dull throbs that leave me hobbling around the house. All I can do in response is: Take it easy. Alternate ice and heat. Dutifully wear my ankle brace. Let time do its work.
