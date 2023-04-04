Have you ever noticed in life how things can “come full circle” or even “run in the family?”
After the recent passing of my aunt, my wife and I were rifling through one of those fire proof lock boxes most of us have in our homes for important papers, life insurance policies, passports and the like.
Looking through the box made me realize how certain things come full circle in life without us really knowing. Or how family traits and ambitions can be passed down.
The lock box belonged to my late aunt, E. Elizabeth Diehl. She passed away March 15, after years of struggling with chronic illness.
It’s sort of interesting to look and see what mementoes were located in that box, and to see what another person found interesting, valuable or sentimental.
Birth, baptism and death certificates of my grandparents were there, as well as their parents, my great-grandparents. It contained marriage license of Mary Struble Oberdorf and James Elllsworth Diehl, my great-grandparents.
I remember my dad telling me of my great-grandpa. From what I recall he worked for the state forestry department and would hike the fire trails in the mountains of Union County looking for forest fires.
Great-grandpa was also a basket maker, making beautiful white oak splint baskets. Dad told me he would walk from his home in Forest Hill to Lewisburg to sell the baskets, often returning home with supplies for his humble living.
Several of the baskets are in my home, a reminder of the mountain man and creative artisan that he was.
While I’m not a basket maker, I do have a bit of creative in me, although not to extent of weaving intricate egg, market, and laundry baskets of that time. I do, however, have a love for the woods and all things nature, and love spending hours hiking, hunting, foraging and fishing.
Also found in the lock box was an honorable discharge paper from the United States for my great-great-grandfather Peter Struble, who served as an infantryman during the Civil War.
The document reads, ”Know Ye that Peter Struble, Corporal of Captain William R. Fosters Company G of the 51st regiment of Pennsylvania Veteran Volunteers who was enrolled on the first day of January one thousand eight hundred and sixty-four to serve three years or during the war is hereby discharged from the service of the United States this twenty-seventh day of July 1865 at Alexandria, Virginia.”
The document went on to state that Struble was 25 years old at the time of the discharge and went home to be a farmer.
Looking at the history of the 51st Regiment, great-great-grandpa saw war in Petersburg, Va. The regiment lost a total of 314 men during service; 12 officers and 165 enlisted men were killed or mortally wounded, and 137 enlisted men also died of disease.
My great-great-grandfather was fortunate not to be one of them. Imagine if he didn’t make it home. Would I even be here?
While my father served in the U.S. Navy, possibly taking up the role from his ancestor, I never served in the U.S. military, but I do have a great respect for those who have served.
Another unique piece of history is an old metal photo workers badge of my grandpa, the late John Oliver Diehl, when he worked for the Chef Boyardee Quality Foods in Milton. His badge number was 202. My wife looked at the photo and swore it looked just like a younger version of my dad.
Also found in the box a small brass bell which I remember being on the collar of my grandparents’ favorite dog, Sammy.
The short, loud, beagle would always spend time sitting at my grandpa’s feet, especially at the dinner table. He would not miss a scrap of food, especially the ones I “accidentally” dropped for him. He loved playing ball, and would leap into the air to catch it as I threw it against the cement block wall of my grandparents home.
As it was then, so it is now. It reminded me of our current dog, a golden retriever named Dexter. That dog just loves to play ball. He’d fetch ball for hours if you would throw it for him.
Several newspaper articles were in the lock box. One article, dated Jan. 3, 1974, was titled, “Janelou Buck accepts new post — Union County Journal editor resigns.”
The article went on to explain that Buck had accepted an editor’s job at the Sebring News in Sebring, Fla. The article heralds Buck’s accomplishments at the Union County Journal, and stated she was taking the job in Florida to be closer to her former home and family.
The second article was from the Union County Journal dated Wednesday, Dec. 31, 1975. It was an article titled, “Ciao, Liz.” This article described my Aunt Liz’s departure from the Union County Journal.
Yes, my aunt worked for a prior version of this newspaper, in the early- to mid-1970s. I was a young boy at the time and vaguely remember her work. At that time, I didn’t realize that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
The article detailed my aunt’s leaving to go to Bible college, where she eventually received a teaching degree. She went on to become a teacher at two Christian schools, one in Union County the other in Tioga County.
The article stated, “Loosing Liz is no run-of-the-mill crisis. She has seen us through seven editors, including the present two, handled our classified advertising and bookkeeping, answered the telephone, received visitors, taken photographs, and done everything no one else had time to do.”
I guess you could say she was a big “Diehl” as the article went on to say, “Liz is one of those underpaid women who has kept things going.”
The article described my aunt as having a “kooky streak,” it runs in the family. The article also indicated some office shenanigans as she arranged for a fake arrest of someone who took her collection of Telly Savalas photographs.
Telly Savalas? really Aunt Liz? I never knew. Must have been the clean shaven look.
As I read the articles, I realized that maybe Liz’s work was left undone. Maybe somewhere down the road her nephew would pick up where things left off, so to speak.
Well, here it is 48 years later, and now I carry with me a pen, notepad and camera, hoping I can do as good a job as Aunt Liz for this newspaper.
In the back of my mind I remember her telling my wife at one point, “you know Jimmy is a lot like me.” Hopefully a lot like the newspaper employee she was, a little kooky, minus the infatuation with Telly Savalas.
